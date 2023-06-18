 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24
Dow Championship - Final Round
Dow Championship 2025: Teams, format and how to watch LPGA event in Michigan
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 24

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24
Dow Championship - Final Round
Dow Championship 2025: Teams, format and how to watch LPGA event in Michigan
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 24

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NBACollege PlayerRJ Luis Jr.

RJ
Luis Jr.

2025 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings
Mavericks reportedly reach three year, $54.7 million extension with Daniel Gafford
He can still be traded this summer, with the Lakers among other teams reportedly interested.
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft: Schedule, day, time, projected top picks, players to watch, order
Ace Bailey cancels pre-draft workout with 76ers. Teams are talking, could he slide down draft boards?