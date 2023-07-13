 Skip navigation
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
2024 Top 300 Overall
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
2024 Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_nlroy_230712.jpg
Can De La Cruz catch Carroll for NL ROY?
nbc_alwestaleast_230712.jpg
Breaking down winner odds in AL West, AL East

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
2024 Top 300 Overall
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
2024 Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_nlroy_230712.jpg
Can De La Cruz catch Carroll for NL ROY?
nbc_alwestaleast_230712.jpg
Breaking down winner odds in AL West, AL East

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Reliever Rankings

  Matthew Pouliot
  Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:11 AM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Jul 5, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Click to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Relief pitcher rankings

2024RelieversTeam2023July
1Edwin Diaz MetsNRNR
2Felix Bautista Orioles113
3Josh Hader 21
4Camilo Doval Giants32
5Emmanuel Clase Guardians14
6Devin Williams Brewers45
7Liam Hendriks White Sox*3027
8Jhoan Duran Twins157
9Alexis Diaz Reds199
10Ryan Helsley Cardinals528
11David Bednar Pirates1310
12Jordan Romano Blue Jays76
13Kenley Jansen Red Sox68
14Raisel Iglesias Braves912
15Ryan Pressly Astros1211
16Adbert Alzolay Cubs4119
17Clay Holmes Yankees815
18Pete Fairbanks Rays1416
19Carlos Estevez Angels4214
20A.J. Puk Marlins6424
21Craig Kimbrel2217
22Aroldis Chapman 3833
23Evan Phillips Dodgers1818
24Andres Munoz Mariners1030
25Paul Sewald Mariners2620
26David Robertson1613
27Jason Foley Tigers9740
28Scott Barlow Royals2123
29Hunter Harvey Nationals9536
30Jose Leclerc Rangers*1761
31Alex LangeTigers2025
32Scott McGough Diamondbacks3321
33Jordan HicksNR26
34Will Smith7522
35Bryan Abreu Astros4343
36Michael King Yankees4432
37Griffin Jax Twins4539
38Matt Brash Mariners8351
39A.J. Minter Braves2942
40Kendall Graveman White Sox4837
41Robert Suarez Padres61NR
42Jason Adam Rays2329
43Nate Pearson Blue JaysNR75
44Brusdar Graterol Dodgers3650
45Carlos Hernandez Royals183 SPNR
46Jose Alvarado Phillies8141
47Kyle Finnegan Nationals2731
48Giovanny Gallegos Cardinals4038
49Colin Holderman PiratesNR76
50Hector NerisAstros*6052
51Justin Lawrence RockiesNR35
52Gregory Santos White SoxNRNR
53Andrew Kittredge RaysNRNR
54Yennier Cano OriolesNR58
55Abner Uribe BrewersNRNR
56Gregory Soto PhilliesNRNR
57Lucas Sims Reds9355
58Seranthony Dominguez Phillies3773
59Chad Green Blue Jays*NRNR
60Andre Pallante Cardinals139 SPNR
61Colin Poche Rays8856
62Blake Treinen Dodgers*NRNR
63Steven Wilson Padres11262
64Josh Sborz RangersNR54
65Jorge Lopez Twins2460
66Ben Joyce AngelsNRNR
67Keynan Middleton NRNR
68Daniel Hudson Dodgers*3434
69Alex Speas RangersNRNR
70Jonathan Heasley RoyalsNRNR
71Reynaldo Lopez 35NR
72Lucas Erceg AthleticsNR72
73Tejay Antone RedsNRNR
74Andrew ChafinDiamondbacks*NR44
75Dylan Floro 3246
76Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks71NR
77Erik Swanson Blue Jays5149
78Daniel Palencia CubsNRNR
79Tyler Rogers GiantsNR69
80Anthony Bender MarlinsNRNR
81John McMillonRoyalsNRNR
82J.P. Feyereisen DodgersNRNR
83Tanner Scott MarlinsNR78
84Trevor Stephan Guardians4653
85Dauri Moreta PiratesNRNR
86Prelander Berroa MarinersNRNR
87Tanner Rainey NationalsNRNR
88Beau Brieske Tigers72NR
89Michael Fulmer 3159
90Huascar Brazoban Marlins7680

  • Led by Josh Hader , the free agent list is strong in comparison to most of the rest. Craig Kimbrel and Aroldis Chapman will both be in demand as closers if they keep throwing like this. I have them above David Robertson because it’s more likely that Robertson will be content with a setup role. After all, that’s what he signed to do this year before Edwin Diaz got hurt. Jordan Hicks, who appears likely to be traded in the coming weeks, is another guy who could sign as a closer, though he might get more money as a setup man for a large-market team. Hector Neris has a player option for 2024 that he will likely decline if he finishes strong, making him another possible closing option in free agency.
  • Liam Hendriks’ odd $15 million option with the $15 million buyout will likely be picked up. That buyout is payable over 10 years, so there is some savings attached to it. Still, it seems like an easy call. Jose Leclerc’s $6.25 million option ($500,000 buyout) also figures to be exercised by Texas unless he falls off. He’s quietly posted a 3.08 ERA despite being overtaken by Will Smith .
  • I’ll be curious to see if the Tigers trade either Alex Lange or Jason Foley this month. In spite of Lange’s fantastic start, Foley probably has the greater value of the two. He’s striking out five batters for each one he walks, and he’s yet to give up a homer while posting a 60% groundball rate in 38 2/3 innings this season. Both Lange and Foley are 27-year-old right-handers with four years of control after this season.