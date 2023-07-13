2024 Reliever Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Relief pitcher rankings
|2024
|Relievers
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|2
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|11
|3
|3
|Josh Hader
|2
|1
|4
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|2
|5
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|1
|4
|6
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|4
|5
|7
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox*
|30
|27
|8
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|15
|7
|9
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|19
|9
|10
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|5
|28
|11
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|13
|10
|12
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|7
|6
|13
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|6
|8
|14
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|9
|12
|15
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|12
|11
|16
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|41
|19
|17
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|8
|15
|18
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|14
|16
|19
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|42
|14
|20
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|64
|24
|21
|Craig Kimbrel
|22
|17
|22
|Aroldis Chapman
|38
|33
|23
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|18
|18
|24
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|10
|30
|25
|Paul Sewald
|Mariners
|26
|20
|26
|David Robertson
|16
|13
|27
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|97
|40
|28
|Scott Barlow
|Royals
|21
|23
|29
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|95
|36
|30
|Jose Leclerc
|Rangers*
|17
|61
|31
|Alex Lange
|Tigers
|20
|25
|32
|Scott McGough
|Diamondbacks
|33
|21
|33
|Jordan Hicks
|NR
|26
|34
|Will Smith
|75
|22
|35
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|43
|43
|36
|Michael King
|Yankees
|44
|32
|37
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|45
|39
|38
|Matt Brash
|Mariners
|83
|51
|39
|A.J. Minter
|Braves
|29
|42
|40
|Kendall Graveman
|White Sox
|48
|37
|41
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|61
|NR
|42
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|23
|29
|43
|Nate Pearson
|Blue Jays
|NR
|75
|44
|Brusdar Graterol
|Dodgers
|36
|50
|45
|Carlos Hernandez
|Royals
|183 SP
|NR
|46
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|81
|41
|47
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|27
|31
|48
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Cardinals
|40
|38
|49
|Colin Holderman
|Pirates
|NR
|76
|50
|Hector Neris
|Astros*
|60
|52
|51
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|NR
|35
|52
|Gregory Santos
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|53
|Andrew Kittredge
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|54
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|NR
|58
|55
|Abner Uribe
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|56
|Gregory Soto
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|57
|Lucas Sims
|Reds
|93
|55
|58
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Phillies
|37
|73
|59
|Chad Green
|Blue Jays*
|NR
|NR
|60
|Andre Pallante
|Cardinals
|139 SP
|NR
|61
|Colin Poche
|Rays
|88
|56
|62
|Blake Treinen
|Dodgers*
|NR
|NR
|63
|Steven Wilson
|Padres
|112
|62
|64
|Josh Sborz
|Rangers
|NR
|54
|65
|Jorge Lopez
|Twins
|24
|60
|66
|Ben Joyce
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|67
|Keynan Middleton
|NR
|NR
|68
|Daniel Hudson
|Dodgers*
|34
|34
|69
|Alex Speas
|Rangers
|NR
|NR
|70
|Jonathan Heasley
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|71
|Reynaldo Lopez
|35
|NR
|72
|Lucas Erceg
|Athletics
|NR
|72
|73
|Tejay Antone
|Reds
|NR
|NR
|74
|Andrew Chafin
|Diamondbacks*
|NR
|44
|75
|Dylan Floro
|32
|46
|76
|Kevin Ginkel
|Diamondbacks
|71
|NR
|77
|Erik Swanson
|Blue Jays
|51
|49
|78
|Daniel Palencia
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|79
|Tyler Rogers
|Giants
|NR
|69
|80
|Anthony Bender
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|81
|John McMillon
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|82
|J.P. Feyereisen
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|83
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|NR
|78
|84
|Trevor Stephan
|Guardians
|46
|53
|85
|Dauri Moreta
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|86
|Prelander Berroa
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|87
|Tanner Rainey
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|88
|Beau Brieske
|Tigers
|72
|NR
|89
|Michael Fulmer
|31
|59
|90
|Huascar Brazoban
|Marlins
|76
|80
- Led by Josh Hader , the free agent list is strong in comparison to most of the rest. Craig Kimbrel and Aroldis Chapman will both be in demand as closers if they keep throwing like this. I have them above David Robertson because it’s more likely that Robertson will be content with a setup role. After all, that’s what he signed to do this year before Edwin Diaz got hurt. Jordan Hicks, who appears likely to be traded in the coming weeks, is another guy who could sign as a closer, though he might get more money as a setup man for a large-market team. Hector Neris has a player option for 2024 that he will likely decline if he finishes strong, making him another possible closing option in free agency.
- Liam Hendriks’ odd $15 million option with the $15 million buyout will likely be picked up. That buyout is payable over 10 years, so there is some savings attached to it. Still, it seems like an easy call. Jose Leclerc’s $6.25 million option ($500,000 buyout) also figures to be exercised by Texas unless he falls off. He’s quietly posted a 3.08 ERA despite being overtaken by Will Smith .
- I’ll be curious to see if the Tigers trade either Alex Lange or Jason Foley this month. In spite of Lange’s fantastic start, Foley probably has the greater value of the two. He’s striking out five batters for each one he walks, and he’s yet to give up a homer while posting a 60% groundball rate in 38 2/3 innings this season. Both Lange and Foley are 27-year-old right-handers with four years of control after this season.