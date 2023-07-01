 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
    Adbert Alzolay
    CHC Starting Pitcher #73
    Adbert Alzolay gets fourth save for Cubs
    Adbert Alzolay
    CHC Starting Pitcher #73
    Adbert Alzolay strikes out two for save on Friday
    Adbert Alzolay
    CHC Starting Pitcher #73
    Adbert Alzolay tosses scoreless frame on Thursday
    Adbert Alzolay
    CHC Starting Pitcher #73
    Adbert Alzolay strikes out four in earning save
    Adbert Alzolay
    CHC Starting Pitcher #73
    Adbert Alzolay takes loss in 14th inning
Pickups of the Day: Hankering for Hendricks
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series