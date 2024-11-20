 Skip navigation
Cubs cut former closer Adbert Alzolay, who had Tommy John surgery in August

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:40 PM
Adbert Alzolay

Mar 31, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay (73) pitches during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs cut former closer Adbert Alzolay after he had Tommy John surgery late last season.

Alzolay and minor league outfielder Brennen Davis were designated for assignment. Chicago selected the contracts of outfielder Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa and infielder Ben Cowles from Double-A Tennessee.

The 29-year-old Alzolay had surgery on his right elbow in late August and is expected to miss all or most of the 2025 season. He struggled early this year and experienced a setback trying to rehabilitate the injury. The right-hander had four saves in nine chances and finished 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 18 games.

Alzolay had 22 saves in 25 opportunities in 2023 — but none after Aug. 29, when his forearm problem first surfaced. He appeared in only five more games that season, finishing 2-5 with a 2.67 ERA.

Davis was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2018 amateur draft. He has a .238 batting average, 48 home runs and 165 RBIs in 347 career minor league games.