Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
2024 Reliever Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
  • Matthew Pouliot
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
2024 Outfielder Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
  • Matthew Pouliot
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
  • Matthew Pouliot
Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Shortstop Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:07 AM
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox

Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson (7) bats against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Click to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Shortstop rankings

2024ShortstopsTeam2023July
1Trea Turner Phillies13
2Bo BichetteBlue Jays22
3Mookie Betts Dodgers10 OF4
4Bobby Witt Jr. Royals47
5Wander Franco Rays96
6Elly De La CruzReds3112
7Corey Seager Rangers65
8Gunnar Henderson Orioles7 3B9
9Oneil Cruz Pirates533
10Trevor Story Red Sox17 2B22 2B
11Francisco Lindor Mets1111
12Willy Adames Brewers710
13Anthony Volpe Yankees1420
14Dansby Swanson Cubs1613
15Matt McLain Reds5514
16Tim AndersonWhite Sox*822
17Jeremy Pena Astros1315
18Ezequiel Tovar Rockies1824
19Tommy Edman Cardinals1016
20Xander Bogaerts Padres2117
21Carlos Correa Twins1721
22Ezequiel Duran Rangers58 3B25
23Thairo Estrada Giants2819
24Luis Garcia Nationals2427
25Jorge Mateo Orioles2326
26Zach NetoAngelsNR36
27Amed Rosario1223
28Ha-Seong Kim Padres2628
29CJ Abrams Nationals2237
30Adalberto Mondesi 2048
31Javier BaezTigers*1935
32Vaughn Grissom Braves29 2B56
33J.P. Crawford Mariners4038
34Ronny Mauricio MetsNR54
35Orlando Arcia Braves47 2B32
36Brayan Rocchio GuardiansNRNR
37Geraldo Perdomo DiamondbacksNR39
38Casey Schmitt GiantsNR44
39Jon Berti Marlins23 3B40
40Brooks LeeTwinsNRNR
41Chris TaylorDodgers35 2B45
42Jordan Lawlar DiamondbacksNRNR
43Nick Gonzales PiratesNRNR
44Paul DeJongCardinals*4851
45Elvis Andrus 2943
46Noelvi Marte Reds51NR
47Jose Caballero MarinersNR47
48Gio Urshela 32 3BNR
49Masyn Winn Cardinals46NR
50Jacob Amaya MarlinsNRNR
51Diego Castillo Diamondbacks59NR
52Tucupita Marcano Piratesn/a53
53Taylor Walls Rays5252
54Enrique Hernandez139 OF57
55Gabriel Arias GuardiansNR64
56Miguel Rojas Dodgers3046
57David Hamilton Red Sox57 2B65
58Kyle Farmer TwinsNRNR
59Kevin Newman Reds41NR
60Mauricio Dubon Astros4458
61Rodolfo Castro Piratesn/a55
62Luisangel Acuna RangersNRNR
63Jackson Holliday OriolesNRNR
64Marcelo Mayer Red SoxNRNR
65Liover Peguero PiratesNRNR

  • Once again, it’s not a strong free agent class. As poorly as Tim Anderson has played this year, I still imagine his $14 million option ($1 million buyout) will get picked up by the White Sox, or maybe by another team if he’s moved at the deadline. Amed Rosario will likely exit Cleveland for a team that won’t bat him second, so he’s not as highly ranked as usual. Paul DeJong ($12.5 million club option, $2 million buyout) could also move on from St. Louis. Javier Baez can opt out of the four years and $98 million left on his contract, but he will surely stay put.
  • It’s tempting to be more aggressive on Elly De La Cruz , but his 60% groundball rate is a problem. Also, as impressive as it is when he gets into one, he’s simply not doing it all that often yet. The caveat here is that he clearly has 50-steal ability, so even if he does disappoint some offensively, he’ll likely remain very valuable. I reserve the right to go higher later, but for now, I have him a third-rounder in 2024.
  • I wasn’t sure which Blue Jays prospect to include from the group of Addison Barger , Leo Jimenez and Orelvis Martinez , so none of them made the cut here, even though all are fairly interesting as potential second basemen next to Bo Bichette .