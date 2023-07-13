2024 Shortstop Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Click to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Shortstop rankings
|2024
|Shortstops
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|1
|3
|2
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|2
|2
|3
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|10 OF
|4
|4
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|4
|7
|5
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|9
|6
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|31
|12
|7
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|6
|5
|8
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7 3B
|9
|9
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|5
|33
|10
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|17 2B
|22 2B
|11
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|11
|11
|12
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|7
|10
|13
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|14
|20
|14
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|16
|13
|15
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|55
|14
|16
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox*
|8
|22
|17
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|13
|15
|18
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|18
|24
|19
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|10
|16
|20
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|21
|17
|21
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|17
|21
|22
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|58 3B
|25
|23
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|28
|19
|24
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|24
|27
|25
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|23
|26
|26
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|NR
|36
|27
|Amed Rosario
|12
|23
|28
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|26
|28
|29
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|22
|37
|30
|Adalberto Mondesi
|20
|48
|31
|Javier Baez
|Tigers*
|19
|35
|32
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|29 2B
|56
|33
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|40
|38
|34
|Ronny Mauricio
|Mets
|NR
|54
|35
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|47 2B
|32
|36
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|37
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|39
|38
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|NR
|44
|39
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23 3B
|40
|40
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|41
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|35 2B
|45
|42
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|NR
|43
|Nick Gonzales
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|44
|Paul DeJong
|Cardinals*
|48
|51
|45
|Elvis Andrus
|29
|43
|46
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|51
|NR
|47
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|NR
|47
|48
|Gio Urshela
|32 3B
|NR
|49
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|46
|NR
|50
|Jacob Amaya
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|51
|Diego Castillo
|Diamondbacks
|59
|NR
|52
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|n/a
|53
|53
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|52
|52
|54
|Enrique Hernandez
|139 OF
|57
|55
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|NR
|64
|56
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers
|30
|46
|57
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|57 2B
|65
|58
|Kyle Farmer
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|59
|Kevin Newman
|Reds
|41
|NR
|60
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|44
|58
|61
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|n/a
|55
|62
|Luisangel Acuna
|Rangers
|NR
|NR
|63
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|64
|Marcelo Mayer
|Red Sox
|NR
|NR
|65
|Liover Peguero
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
- Once again, it’s not a strong free agent class. As poorly as Tim Anderson has played this year, I still imagine his $14 million option ($1 million buyout) will get picked up by the White Sox, or maybe by another team if he’s moved at the deadline. Amed Rosario will likely exit Cleveland for a team that won’t bat him second, so he’s not as highly ranked as usual. Paul DeJong ($12.5 million club option, $2 million buyout) could also move on from St. Louis. Javier Baez can opt out of the four years and $98 million left on his contract, but he will surely stay put.
- It’s tempting to be more aggressive on Elly De La Cruz , but his 60% groundball rate is a problem. Also, as impressive as it is when he gets into one, he’s simply not doing it all that often yet. The caveat here is that he clearly has 50-steal ability, so even if he does disappoint some offensively, he’ll likely remain very valuable. I reserve the right to go higher later, but for now, I have him a third-rounder in 2024.
- I wasn’t sure which Blue Jays prospect to include from the group of Addison Barger , Leo Jimenez and Orelvis Martinez , so none of them made the cut here, even though all are fairly interesting as potential second basemen next to Bo Bichette .