ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBArizona DiamondbacksDiego Castillo

Diego
Castillo

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
Rob Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won’t hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
Look to Scott McGough for relief pitching boost
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks
Diamondbacks extend Torey Lovullo’s contract through 2024 season