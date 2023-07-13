 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
2024 Shortstop Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
2024 Third Baseman Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
2024 Shortstop Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
2024 Third Baseman Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Catcher Rankings

  • By
  Matthew Pouliot
  • By
  Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:02 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Jun 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Henry Davis (32) at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

You will soon be able to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Catcher rankings

2024CatchersTeam2023July
1Will Smith Dodgers21
2Adley Rutschman Orioles74
3J.T. Realmuto Phillies33
4Salvador PerezRoyals55
5Sean Murphy Braves126
6Francisco AlvarezMets2714
7William Contreras Brewers97
8Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays411
9Willson Contreras Cardinals1110
10Jonah HeimRangers188
11Tyler Stephenson Reds813
12Cal Raleigh Mariners109
13Logan O’Hoppe Angels15NR
14Keibert Ruiz Nationals1316
15Patrick Bailey GiantsNR30
16Bo Naylor Guardians3718
17Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks1622
18Yainer Diaz Astros13 DH19
19Elias Diaz Rockies3117
20Mitch Garver7 DH15
21Endy Rodriguez Pirates2540
22Shea LangeliersAthletics9 DH25
23Blake Sabol Giants2424
24Connor Wong Red Sox2626
25Danny Jansen Blue Jays1421
26Christian Bethancourt Rays1723
27Travis d’Arnaud Braves*2127
28Tyler SoderstromAthleticsn/an/a
29Jake Rogers Tigers4135
30Gary Sanchez 3529
31Miguel Amaya CubsNR44
32Yan GomesCubs*3628
33Yasmani Grandal 2231
34Sam HuffRangers4549
35Ryan Jeffers Twins3441
36Luis Campusano Padres2847
37Victor Caratini4446
38Matt Thaiss Angels4638
39Jose Trevino Yankees3036
40Christian Vazquez Twins2334
41Eric Haase Tigers2937
42Nick Fortes Marlins1933
43Freddy Fermin RoyalsNR43
44Ivan Herrera CardinalsNRNR
45Jorge Alfaro 3232
46Tom Murphy Mariners47NR
47Francisco MejiaRays4339
48Korey Lee AstrosNRNR
49Mike Zunino 42NR
50Joey Bart Giants20NR

  • Gone from this year’s catcher rankings are Daulton Varsho , MJ Melendez and Henry Davis. There’s still a chance that Melendez will get 20-game eligibility, but it would likely involve Salvador Perez getting hurt. Davis hopefully will regain catcher eligibility early next season. I’m giving Tyler Soderstrom catcher eligibility for now - he played there more than at first base in the minors - but it’s possible he’ll lose it if he doesn’t get enough playing time over Shea Langeliers in Oakland.
  • It’ll be an especially weak free agent market for catchers if Travis d’Arnaud ($8 million) and Yan Gomes ($6 million with a $1 million buyout) have their club options exercised by the Braves and Cubs, respectively. It seems like a given that they will be. Even if the Braves don’t want to spend that much on Sean Murphy’s backup, d’Arnaud will certainly have some trade value at that salary. Mitch Garver is the high free agent-to-be in the rankings, but a backup catcher/part-time DH role likely suits him best.
  • In light of that, I wonder if someone might sign Victor Caratini as a starter. He has a solid enough defensive reputation and some impressive exit velocity numbers; if someone could just get him to stop hitting the ball on the ground so often, he’d probably be a nice regular for a couple of years. Sounds like a mission for the Rays.
  • Sam Huff could be another 2024 sleeper; the longtime prospect is hitting .304/.393/.531 in Triple-A at the moment, and he finally runs out of options after the season. He’s not exactly what the Rangers are looking for in a backup to Jonah Heim , but he could be interesting if he heads elsewhere.