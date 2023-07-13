2024 Catcher Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
You will soon be able to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Catcher rankings
|2024
|Catchers
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|2
|1
|2
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|7
|4
|3
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|3
|3
|4
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|5
|5
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|12
|6
|6
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|27
|14
|7
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|9
|7
|8
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|4
|11
|9
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|11
|10
|10
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|18
|8
|11
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|8
|13
|12
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|10
|9
|13
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|15
|NR
|14
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|13
|16
|15
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|NR
|30
|16
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|37
|18
|17
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|16
|22
|18
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|13 DH
|19
|19
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|31
|17
|20
|Mitch Garver
|7 DH
|15
|21
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pirates
|25
|40
|22
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|9 DH
|25
|23
|Blake Sabol
|Giants
|24
|24
|24
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|26
|25
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|14
|21
|26
|Christian Bethancourt
|Rays
|17
|23
|27
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves*
|21
|27
|28
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|n/a
|n/a
|29
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|41
|35
|30
|Gary Sanchez
|35
|29
|31
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|NR
|44
|32
|Yan Gomes
|Cubs*
|36
|28
|33
|Yasmani Grandal
|22
|31
|34
|Sam Huff
|Rangers
|45
|49
|35
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|34
|41
|36
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|28
|47
|37
|Victor Caratini
|44
|46
|38
|Matt Thaiss
|Angels
|46
|38
|39
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|30
|36
|40
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|23
|34
|41
|Eric Haase
|Tigers
|29
|37
|42
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|19
|33
|43
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|NR
|43
|44
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|45
|Jorge Alfaro
|32
|32
|46
|Tom Murphy
|Mariners
|47
|NR
|47
|Francisco Mejia
|Rays
|43
|39
|48
|Korey Lee
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|49
|Mike Zunino
|42
|NR
|50
|Joey Bart
|Giants
|20
|NR
- Gone from this year’s catcher rankings are Daulton Varsho , MJ Melendez and Henry Davis. There’s still a chance that Melendez will get 20-game eligibility, but it would likely involve Salvador Perez getting hurt. Davis hopefully will regain catcher eligibility early next season. I’m giving Tyler Soderstrom catcher eligibility for now - he played there more than at first base in the minors - but it’s possible he’ll lose it if he doesn’t get enough playing time over Shea Langeliers in Oakland.
- It’ll be an especially weak free agent market for catchers if Travis d’Arnaud ($8 million) and Yan Gomes ($6 million with a $1 million buyout) have their club options exercised by the Braves and Cubs, respectively. It seems like a given that they will be. Even if the Braves don’t want to spend that much on Sean Murphy’s backup, d’Arnaud will certainly have some trade value at that salary. Mitch Garver is the high free agent-to-be in the rankings, but a backup catcher/part-time DH role likely suits him best.
- In light of that, I wonder if someone might sign Victor Caratini as a starter. He has a solid enough defensive reputation and some impressive exit velocity numbers; if someone could just get him to stop hitting the ball on the ground so often, he’d probably be a nice regular for a couple of years. Sounds like a mission for the Rays.
- Sam Huff could be another 2024 sleeper; the longtime prospect is hitting .304/.393/.531 in Triple-A at the moment, and he finally runs out of options after the season. He’s not exactly what the Rangers are looking for in a backup to Jonah Heim , but he could be interesting if he heads elsewhere.