2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
There will soon be links to other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
First Baseman and Designated Hitter rankings
|2024
|First Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|1 DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1
|2
|2
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|2
|1
|3
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|3
|3
|4
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|2 DH
|2 DH
|5
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|4
|4
|6
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|7
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|6
|6
|2 DH
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|16 OF
|27 OF
|8
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|26 3B
|7
|9
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|10
|13
|10
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|78 OF
|18
|11
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|12
|15
|3 DH
|J.D. Martinez
|3 DH
|3 DH
|12
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|33 3B
|11
|13
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|13
|10
|14
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|8
|NR
|15
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|20
|19
|16
|Cody Bellinger
|79 OF
|17
|17
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|13 3B
|20
|18
|Rhys Hoskins
|NR
|NR
|19
|Ty France
|Mariners
|19
|21
|20
|Josh Bell
|Guardians*
|14
|24
|21
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|16
|22
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|25
|9
|23
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|55 3B
|41 3B
|24
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|22
|32
|4 DH
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|50 OF
|59 OF
|25
|Rowdy Tellez
|Brewers
|18
|22
|26
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|27
|41
|27
|Jose Abreu
|Astros
|7
|26
|28
|C.J. Cron
|9
|12
|29
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox*
|20 3B
|23
|30
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|64 OF
|30
|31
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|21
|28
|5 DH
|Joc Pederson
|67 OF
|66 OF
|32
|Matt Mervis
|Cubs
|40
|45
|6 DH
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|15 DH
|51
|33
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|29
|34
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|24 2B
|36
|7 DH
|Andrew McCutchen
|123 OF
|68 OF
|35
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|56
|35
|36
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|41
|34
|37
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|178 OF
|31
|38
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|24
|33
|39
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|49
|43
|40
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|34 2B
|60 2B
|8 DH
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|38
|42
|9 DH
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|23
|38
|41
|Joey Gallo
|88 OF
|39
|42
|Garrett Cooper
|33
|46
|43
|Darick Hall
|Phillies
|5 DH
|44
|44
|Joey Votto
|Reds*
|35
|27
|45
|Jared Walsh
|Angels
|34
|57
|10 DH
|Jesse Winker
|70 OF
|129 OF
|46
|Mark Canha
|Mets*
|118 OF
|60
|47
|Kyle Manzardo
|Rays
|55
|67
|11 DH
|Franmil Reyes
|Nationals
|4 DH
|153 OF
|48
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|36 3B
|69
|49
|Brandon Belt
|37
|52
|50
|Carlos Santana
|Pirates
|44
|53
|51
|Keston Hiura
|Brewers
|42
|NR
|52
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|20 DH
|NR
|53
|Gio Urshela
|32 3B
|NR
|54
|Donovan Solano
|53
|63
|55
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|196 OF
|NR
|56
|Mike Moustakas
|45
|49
|57
|Trey Mancini
|Cubs*
|28
|55
|58
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|56
|59
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|66
|60
|Dominic Smith
|Nationals
|36
|62
|61
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|NR
|64
|62
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|63
|Bobby Dalbec
|Red Sox
|46
|NR
|12 DH
|Matt Carpenter
|Padres*
|12 DH
|59
|13 DH
|Edwin Rios
|Cubs
|11 DH
|NR
|14 DH
|Kyle Lewis
|Diamondbacks
|10 DH
|NR
- Cody Bellinger is likely to sign as an outfielder, so the free agent market at first base is lacking. Rhys Hoskins looks like the top option, even after missing the entire year due to a torn ACL. I’m guessing C.J. Cron won’t be back in Colorado, hence his major drop in the rankings, but it is the Rockies ... one can never tell for sure.
- I’m not quite sure what to do with Ryan Mountcastle here. It would be nice if his mediocre numbers could be purely attributed to the decision to move the left field fence way back at Camden Yards, but he actually still has better numbers at home than on the road the last two seasons. So, that’s not good. Statcast, though, still thinks he’s crushing it. Last year, Statcast gave him a .509 xSLG, compared to his .423 actual slugging percentage. This year, Statcast has him at .531, compared to .424 in truth. In 2021, Mountcastle had 45 barrels and 33 homers in 144 games. In 206 games since, he has 89 barrels, yet the same 33 homers*. Anyway, I still think Mountcastle can be pretty valuable in Baltimore, though I’d probably be more optimistic in the event that he gets moved (given his recent issues with vertigo, I’m less optimistic as far as the rest of this season).
*For comparison’s sake, the average player has 56% as many homers as barrels the last two years. If Mountcastle were average in that regard, he’d have 50 homers, rather than 33, since the start of last year.
- DH-only seems poised to be a little more crowded than it has been the last couple of years, especially if Byron Buxton fails to return to the outfield at any point. Most likely, some late-season callups will wind up there, too. There’s a chance that Joc Pederson will avoid the designation; he’s currently at nine games in the outfield. I’m assuming Bryce Harper will play enough first base in the second half to avoid being DH-only again. Eloy Jimenez should as well; he’s played 13 games in the outfield so far.