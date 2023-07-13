2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

*For comparison’s sake, the average player has 56% as many homers as barrels the last two years. If Mountcastle were average in that regard, he’d have 50 homers, rather than 33, since the start of last year.

