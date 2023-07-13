2024 First Baseman and DH Rankings

 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
2024 Shortstop Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
2024 Third Baseman Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:03 AM
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at San Francisco Giants

Jun 3, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a single against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I've done my best to list players where they'll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

There will soon be links to other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

First Baseman and Designated Hitter rankings

2024First BasemenTeam2023July
1 DHShohei Ohtani 1 DH1 DH
1Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays12
2Freddie Freeman Dodgers21
3Matt Olson Braves33
4Bryce HarperPhillies2 DH2 DH
5Pete Alonso Mets44
6Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals55
7Nathaniel Lowe Rangers66
2 DHByron BuxtonTwins16 OF27 OF
8Yandy Diaz Rays26 3B7
9Ryan MountcastleOrioles1013
10Nolan Jones Rockies78 OF18
11Andrew VaughnWhite Sox1215
3 DHJ.D. Martinez 3 DH3 DH
12Spencer Steer Reds33 3B11
13Anthony Rizzo Yankees1310
14Vinnie Pasquantino Royals8NR
15Josh Naylor Guardians2019
16Cody Bellinger79 OF17
17Alec Bohm Phillies13 3B20
18Rhys HoskinsNRNR
19Ty France Mariners1921
20Josh Bell Guardians*1424
21Isaac Paredes Rays3216
22Christian Walker Diamondbacks259
23Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds55 3B41 3B
24Triston Casas Red Sox2232
4 DHMarcell Ozuna Braves50 OF59 OF
25Rowdy Tellez Brewers1822
26Spencer Torkelson Tigers2741
27Jose Abreu Astros726
28C.J. Cron912
29Justin Turner Red Sox*20 3B23
30Alex Kirilloff Twins64 OF30
31Jake Cronenworth Padres2128
5 DHJoc Pederson67 OF66 OF
32Matt Mervis Cubs4045
6 DHMark Vientos Mets15 DH51
33Brandon Drury Angels3029
34Brendan Donovan Cardinals24 2B36
7 DHAndrew McCutchen 123 OF68 OF
35Nick Pratto Royals5635
36LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants4134
37Luke Raley Rays178 OF31
38DJ LeMahieu Yankees2433
39Ryan Noda Athletics4943
40Jonathan Aranda Rays34 2B60 2B
8 DHHarold Ramirez Rays3842
9 DHJoey Meneses Nationals2338
41Joey Gallo 88 OF39
42Garrett Cooper 3346
43Darick Hall Phillies5 DH44
44Joey Votto Reds*3527
45Jared WalshAngels3457
10 DHJesse Winker 70 OF129 OF
46Mark Canha Mets*118 OF60
47Kyle Manzardo Rays5567
11 DHFranmil Reyes Nationals4 DH153 OF
48Elehuris Montero Rockies36 3B69
49Brandon Belt 3752
50Carlos Santana Pirates4453
51Keston Hiura Brewers42NR
52Ryan O’Hearn Orioles20 DHNR
53Gio Urshela 32 3BNR
54Donovan Solano 5363
55Michael Toglia Rockies196 OFNR
56Mike Moustakas 4549
57Trey Mancini Cubs*2855
58Jake Bauers YankeesNR56
59Wilmer Flores Giants3966
60Dominic Smith Nationals3662
61Owen Miller BrewersNR64
62Gabriel Arias Guardiansn/aNR
63Bobby Dalbec Red Sox46NR
12 DHMatt Carpenter Padres*12 DH59
13 DHEdwin Rios Cubs11 DHNR
14 DHKyle Lewis Diamondbacks10 DHNR

  • Cody Bellinger is likely to sign as an outfielder, so the free agent market at first base is lacking. Rhys Hoskins looks like the top option, even after missing the entire year due to a torn ACL. I’m guessing C.J. Cron won’t be back in Colorado, hence his major drop in the rankings, but it is the Rockies ... one can never tell for sure.
  • I’m not quite sure what to do with Ryan Mountcastle here. It would be nice if his mediocre numbers could be purely attributed to the decision to move the left field fence way back at Camden Yards, but he actually still has better numbers at home than on the road the last two seasons. So, that’s not good. Statcast, though, still thinks he’s crushing it. Last year, Statcast gave him a .509 xSLG, compared to his .423 actual slugging percentage. This year, Statcast has him at .531, compared to .424 in truth. In 2021, Mountcastle had 45 barrels and 33 homers in 144 games. In 206 games since, he has 89 barrels, yet the same 33 homers*. Anyway, I still think Mountcastle can be pretty valuable in Baltimore, though I’d probably be more optimistic in the event that he gets moved (given his recent issues with vertigo, I’m less optimistic as far as the rest of this season).

*For comparison’s sake, the average player has 56% as many homers as barrels the last two years. If Mountcastle were average in that regard, he’d have 50 homers, rather than 33, since the start of last year.

  • DH-only seems poised to be a little more crowded than it has been the last couple of years, especially if Byron Buxton fails to return to the outfield at any point. Most likely, some late-season callups will wind up there, too. There’s a chance that Joc Pederson will avoid the designation; he’s currently at nine games in the outfield. I’m assuming Bryce Harper will play enough first base in the second half to avoid being DH-only again. Eloy Jimenez should as well; he’s played 13 games in the outfield so far.