 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBSeattle MarinersTy France

Ty
France

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • France_Ty.jpg
    Ty France
    SEA 3rd Baseman #23
    Ty France clubs three-run homer in win on Monday
  • France_Ty.jpg
    Ty France
    SEA 3rd Baseman #23
    Ty France homers twice in Mariners’ victory
  • France_Ty.jpg
    Ty France
    SEA 3rd Baseman #23
    Ty France (wrist) returns to lineup on Thursday
  • France_Ty.jpg
    Ty France
    SEA 3rd Baseman #23
    Ty France (wrist) not in M’s lineup on Wednesday
  • France_Ty.jpg
    Ty France
    SEA 3rd Baseman #23
    France exits after getting hit in wrist
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks