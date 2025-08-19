 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA Cleveland expansion team hires Allison Howard as president
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner withdraws from new U.S. Open mixed doubles event. He and Katerina Siniakova will be replaced
Quinten Joyner
Texas Tech transfer running back Quinten Joyner sustains season-ending knee injury

Top Clips

aces.jpg
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA Cleveland expansion team hires Allison Howard as president
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner withdraws from new U.S. Open mixed doubles event. He and Katerina Siniakova will be replaced
Quinten Joyner
Texas Tech transfer running back Quinten Joyner sustains season-ending knee injury

Top Clips

aces.jpg
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to have MRI on hamstring after leaving game

  
Published August 19, 2025 12:09 PM

PITTSBURGH — Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh in the fifth inning with hamstring tightness following a pair of stellar defensive plays.

Guerrero did the splits twice at first to snag tosses from teammates, the last a pretty pick off a long throw by shortstop Bo Bichette to retire Jared Triolo to end the third. Guerrero returned to play the field in the fourth before being replaced by Ty France when his turn in the batting order came around in the top of the fifth.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Guerrero was doing “all right,” but that an MRI was scheduled to get a clearer look at things.

“It was after that stretch, obviously,” Schneider said. “At this time of year, everyone is kind of grinding a little bit, and that just irritated his hammy. It’s just tightness.”

Schneider said Guerrero wanted to go out for the fourth inning to get a feel on how hurt he might be. Rather than risk aggravating it, he was pulled in the fifth.

“I trust him, and he knows himself really well,” Schneider said. “We can’t afford to lose him for an extended period of time, so it was partially precautionary, too. Hopefully, he’s good to go in the next day or two. He’s obviously really important to our lineup.”

Guerrero is hitting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs this season for first-place Toronto.