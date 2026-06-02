Mets vs Mariners Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 2

The Mariners (32-29) outlasted the Mets (26-34) in extra innings of the series opener, 3-2 on a Cole Young walk off. The win preserved the MLB’s longest current winning streak for the Mariners.

Seattle has won seven straight with two consecutive coming in extra innings and three of the past four. The Mariners have outscored its opponents, 40-15 during the seven-game winning streak.

In the last five games, Seattle has a 1.88 ERA, ranking first in the MLB, while New York has the second-best ERA (1.94). The Mets are sporting a 4-1 record in that span as the extra innings loss snapped their longest winning streak of the season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Mets at Mariners



Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (-149), New York Mets (+123)

Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+142), Mets +1.5 (-172)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Mariners



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (June 2): Logan Gilbert vs. Jonah Tong



Mets: Jonah Tong

2026 stats: 6.2 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 Ks, 5 BB



Mariners: Logan Gilbert

2026 Stats: 68.1 IP, 3-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 Ks, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Mets’ Juan Soto is hitting .297 with 47 hits and 92 total bases over 158 at-bats

is hitting .297 with 47 hits and 92 total bases over 158 at-bats The Mets’ Bo Bichette is hitting .216 with 52 hits and 43 strikeouts over 241 at-bats

is hitting .216 with 52 hits and 43 strikeouts over 241 at-bats The Mariners’ Randy Arozarena is hitting .286 with 64 hits and 100 total bases over 224 at-bats

is hitting .286 with 64 hits and 100 total bases over 224 at-bats The Mariners’ J.P. Crawford is hitting .215 with 40 hits and 42 strikeouts over 186 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Mariners



Seattle is 23-38 ATS, ranking second-worst

New York is 25-35 ATS, ranking seventh-worst

Seattle is 32-27-2 to the Under, ranking eighth-best

New York is 30-25-5 to the Under, ranking seventh-best

Seattle is 11-22 ATS, ranking second-worst

New York is 12-18 ATS, ranking seventh-worst

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Mets

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mariners and the Mets:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mariners at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.5

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