Paul Skenes and Pirates vs. Astros prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 3

It’s a Paul Skenes Wednesday as the reigning CY Young Award winner takes the mound for the Pirates as they continue their three-game series against Yordan Alvarez and the Astros in Houston.

The Pirates brought their offense to the series opener scoring ten runs against former Pirate Mike Burrows (3-7) and four Houston relievers enroute to a 10-6 win. Oneil Cruz (15) and Brandon Lowe (14) each launched three‑run homers, while Endy Rodríguez (1) added a two‑run shot to help Pittsburgh erase an early deficit and roll to their fourth straight win and their seventh in their last ten games. Bubba Chandler (2-6) was not sharp, allowing four runs (three earned) over five innings and struck out but three but it was enough to earn the win. For the Astros, Yordan Alvarez continued his torrid power stretch with his 21st homer and three RBIs, but Houston couldn’t keep pace offensively.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been fueled by several hot hitters over the last 10 games. Endy Rodríguez leads the club with a .375 average, followed closely by Jared Triolo (.364) and Nick Gonzales (.357). Spencer Horwitz (.321) and Konnor Griffin (.317) have also been steady contributors, while Brandon Lowe (.275 with 3 HR) and Oneil Cruz (.244 with 4 RBI) have been their most reliable home run threats. As a result of this offensive surge, the Bucs have outscored their opponents in their last ten games by 13 runs.

For Houston, the problem has not been their bats. The offense has been steadier than their record suggests, and their top hitters over the last 10 games reflect that. Yordan Alvarez has been the centerpiece, going 11-for-35 with six home runs, continuing to sniff a run at the Triple Crown. As a team, the Astros have gone 6–4 over their last 10, posting a .227 average but outscoring opponents by 17 runs thanks to timely hitting.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Paul Skenes (6-5, 2.89 ERA) and Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.34 ERA). Skenes has yet to find his groove this season. He has been close to elite but at the same time almost pedestrian compared to his previous campaigns. Arrighetti, however, has been even better than the flame-throwing Skenes. He has been the bright spot on a dismal Astros’ staff, posting a 1.13 WHIP with 43 strikeouts.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Pirates vs. Astros

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Daikin Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, SCHN

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The Latest Odds: Pirates vs. Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Pirates (-156), Houston Astros (+129)

Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+110), Astros +1.5 (-132)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Pirates vs. Astros for June 3

Pirates: Paul Skenes

Season Totals: 65.1 IP, 6-5, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 75K, 12 BB

Paul Skenes Season Totals: 65.1 IP, 6-5, 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 75K, 12 BB Astros: Spencer Arrighetti

Season Totals: 47.0 IP, 7-1, 1.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 43K, 26 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Pirates vs. Astros

Yordan Alvarez was 2-4 last night and is 10-30 over his last 8 games

was 2-4 last night and is 10-30 over his last 8 games Christian Walker is 3-26 over his last 6 games

is 3-26 over his last 6 games Brandon Lowe has hit in 3 straight games (3-13)

has hit in 3 straight games (3-13) Bryan Reynolds is 14-32 over his last 10 games

is 14-32 over his last 10 games Oneil Cruz was 2-5 last night but is just 4-21 over his last 6 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Pirates vs. Astros

The Pirates are 31-30 on the Run Line this season

The Astros are 28-34 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 34 times in Pittsburgh’s 61 games this season (34-25-2)

The OVER has cashed 34 times in Houston’s 62 games this season (34-25-3)

Reynolds putting together a solid season Bryan Reynolds has been heating up as of late, with the two-time All-Star proving he still has plenty left in the tank for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Expert picks & predictions: Pirates vs. Astros

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Astros:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0

Team Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates Team Total OVER 4.5 runs

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