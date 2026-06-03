Padres vs vs Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 3

Philadelphia (31-29) won the series opener versus San Diego (32-27), 3-2, thanks to Alec Bohm‘s RBI through a double play in the sixth inning. Aaron Nola struck out eight and didn’t walk a soul in the Phillies’ win.

Cristopher Sanchez takes the mound for the Phillies for game two of the series and he’s the hottest pitcher in all of baseball. Sanchez is the odds on favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award thanks to 44.2 innings of scoreless action. You have to go back six starts for Sanchez last earned run. Sanchez broke a 115-year record for scoreless innings streak in Phillies history. The all-time record is held by Orel Hershiser, who went 59 straight innings without allowing a run in 1988 with the Dodgers.

San Diego has lost three straight games and seven of the past eight. The Padres are struggling offensively with a .227 batting average over the last four games (23rd) and .202 (28th) in the past 11. San Diego has scored three or fewer runs in seven of the previous nine games. This will be a tough test versus Sanchez.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Padres at Phillies



Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Citizen Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+179), Philadelphia Phillies (-219)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-122), Phillies -1.5 (+102)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Phillies



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (June 3): Christopher Sanchez vs. Walker Buehler



Padres: Walker Buehler

2026 stats: 51.2 IP, 3-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 Ks, 18 BB



Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez

2026 Stats: 79.1 IP, 6-2, 1.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 95 Ks, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .275 with 60 hits and 72 total bases over 218 at-bats

is hitting .275 with 60 hits and 72 total bases over 218 at-bats The Padres’ Manny Machado is hitting .171 with 35 hits and 54 strikeouts over 205 at-bats

is hitting .171 with 35 hits and 54 strikeouts over 205 at-bats The Phillies’ Brandon Marsh is hitting .332 with 64 hits and 93 total bases over 193 at-bats

is hitting .332 with 64 hits and 93 total bases over 193 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .206 with 42 hits and 30 strikeouts over 204 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Phillies



The Padres are 33-26 ATS

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 19-41 ATS

The Padres are 34-24-1 to the Under, ranking first

The Phillies are 33-25-2 to the Under, ranking third-best

The Padres are 14-11 ATS on the road

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 8-23 ATS at home

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Phillies:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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