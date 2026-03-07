SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: Event Hub, Live Coverage, Race Updates

Round 9 of the SuperMotocross World Championship features the second Triple-format race of the season. Three strong starts are needed to give riders a chance at the overall victory.

Bookmark this page for live updates from the track as your one-stop portal for all of the action.

Race Day Schedule

DAYTONA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:17 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

2:34 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

2:51 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

3:08 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

3:25 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

3:57 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

4:07 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

7:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:00 p.m.: KTM Junior Racing Main Event - 3 laps - 15 riders

8:12 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:33 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:09 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

9:36 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.

