SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: Event Hub, Live Coverage, Race Updates

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 7, 2026 11:59 AM

Round 9 of the SuperMotocross World Championship features the second Triple-format race of the season. Three strong starts are needed to give riders a chance at the overall victory.

Bookmark this page for live updates from the track as your one-stop portal for all of the action.

Chase Sexton out for at least another round with practice injuries

Dylan Ferrandis will skip SMX Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb

Drew Adams to miss Indy with thumb injury suffered in Daytona

Jason Anderson out for an “indefinite period” to attend to family matters

Indianapolis SX Track Map 3D with timing loops.jpg

Race Day Schedule

DAYTONA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:17 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
2:34 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
2:51 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
3:08 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
3:25 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

3:57 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
4:07 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
7:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:00 p.m.: KTM Junior Racing Main Event - 3 laps - 15 riders

8:12 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
8:33 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:09 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *
9:36 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.