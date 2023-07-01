 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBTampa Bay RaysYandy Diaz

Yandy
Diaz

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott
Pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum.
  • mike trout.jpg
    Mike Trout
    LAA Center Fielder #27
    Mike Trout headlines AL All-Star Game starters
  • yandy diaz rays.jpg
    Yandy Diaz
    TB 3rd Baseman #2
    Yandy Díaz goes 4-for-4 in defeat of Royals
  • manuel margot rays.jpg
    Manuel Margot
    TB Center Fielder #13
    Margot hitting leadoff, Díaz and Raley out Friday
  • yandy diaz rays.jpg
    Yandy Diaz
    TB 3rd Baseman #2
    Yandy Díaz reaches three times in win vs. A’s
  • yandy diaz rays.jpg
    Yandy Diaz
    TB 3rd Baseman #2
    Yandy Díaz singles on Friday in return to lineup
Rays slugger Brandon Lowe shut down 2 to 3 weeks by back injury
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks