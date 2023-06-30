 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBKeston Hiura

Keston
Hiura

MLB: Spring Training-Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Brewers sign Voit, designate Hiura for assignment
The Brewers signed first baseman Luke Voit and designated Keston Hiura for assignment as part of a flurry of moves they made to prepare for the start of the season.
  • keston hiura.png
    Keston Hiura
    1st Baseman #18
    Brewers outright Keston Hiura to AAA on Tuesday
  • keston hiura.png
    Keston Hiura
    1st Baseman #18
    Brewers designate INF Keston Hiura for assignment
  • keston hiura.png
    Keston Hiura
    1st Baseman #18
    Brewers will move on from Hiura, Naquin
  • keston hiura.png
    Keston Hiura
    1st Baseman #18
    Brewers scratch Hiura, Voit from lineups
  • keston hiura.png
    Keston Hiura
    1st Baseman #18
    Keston Hiura plates two runs in loss to Mariners