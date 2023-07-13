 Skip navigation
2024 Second Baseman Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:05 AM
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Jul 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

You will soon be able to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Second Baseman rankings

2024Second BasemenTeam2023July
1Mookie Betts Dodgers10 OF1
2Marcus Semien Rangers22
3Nico Hoerner Cubs15 SS4
4Ozzie Albies Braves43
5Ryan McMahon Rockies8 3B7
6Jonathan India Reds108
7Jose Altuve Astros75
8Ketel Marte Diamondbacks119
9Brandon Lowe Rays611
10Luis Arraez Marlins810
11Andres Gimenez Guardians315
12Gleyber TorresYankees916
13Tommy Edman Cardinals513
14Brendan Rodgers Rockies5054
15Nolan Gorman Cardinals3721
16Miguel VargasDodgers11 2B24
17Gavin LuxDodgersNRNR
18Jordan Westburg Orioles38 SS29 SS
19Bryson Stott Phillies1817
20Jorge Polanco Twins*2026
21Thairo Estrada Giants2719
22Luis Garcia Nationals1428
23Whit MerrifieldBlue Jays*2223
24Edouard Julien TwinsNR43
25Ha-Seong Kim Padres22 3B30
26Jeff McNeil Mets1325
27Jake Cronenworth Padres1227
28Brandon Drury Angels3029
29Brendan Donovan Cardinals2433
30Brice Turang Brewers33 SS56
31Luis Urias Brewers2532
32Michael Massey Royals3644
33Zack Gelof AthleticsNRNR
34Ji Hwan Bae Pirates127 OF38
35Jordan DiazAthletics64NR
36Geraldo Perdomo DiamondbacksNR39
37Vidal Brujan Rays48NR
38Kolten Wong 2652
39Joey Ortiz OriolesNRNR
40Samad Taylor Royals5136
41Zach McKinstry Tigers6040
42Ramon Urias Orioles3355
43Justin Foscue RangersNR75
44Nick Gonzales PiratesNR70
45Elvis Andrus 29 SS45
46Andy Ibanez TigersNR53
47Jose Caballero MarinersNR51
48Nick Madrigal Cubs46NR
49Rougned Odor NR58
50Adam Frazier 4550
51Tyler Freeman GuardiansNRNR
52Tucupita Marcano PiratesNR59
53Jorbit VivasDodgersNRNR
54Taylor WallsRays6657
55Enrique Hernandez130 OF67
56Enmanuel Valdez Red Sox59NR
57Owen Miller BrewersNR63
58Luis Rengifo Angels28NR
59Javier Vaz RoyalsNRNR
60Kyle Farmer Twinsn/aNR
61Kevin Newman Reds49NR
62Eduardo EscobarAngels*n/a73
63Mauricio Dubon Astrosn/a68
64Rodolfo Castro Pirates5461
65Cavan Biggio Blue Jays56NR
66Brett Wisely GiantsNRNR
67Romy Gonzalez White Sox53NR
68Jace Jung TigersNRNR

  • This seems like a better second base list than the one from the beginning of this season. Take Gleyber Torres for instance: he was my No. 9 second baseman and No. 111 position player overall for 2023. For 2024, he’s currently No. 12 at second base and No. 87 overall. The return of Brendan Rodgers and Gavin Lux helps some, too.
  • On the other hand, there are no free agents here. The Twins will likely pick up Jorge Polanco’s $10.5 million option ($1.5 million buyout) if he finishes up healthy. Whit Merrifield will likely be the best one-year solution from this group. Although he’s had a nice year, the Blue Jays aren’t going to pick up their half of an $18 million mutual option.
  • I rather like all of the Dodgers here. I still have a great deal of faith in Miguel Vargas , who might have gotten into some bad habits after his broken finger. Lux will presumably start at shortstop next year. Michael Busch is listed with the third basemen, but he might get a look at second here with Vargas back in Triple-A for now. Busch has hit .308/.434/.570 in Triple-A this year. Then there’s 22-year-old Jorbit Vivas , who is currently batting .298/.403/.477 with 10 homers and 13 steals in Double-A. He has a 93/98 K/BB ratio in 764 plate appearances the last two years. His power might not translate particularly well in the majors and he’ll probably be someone better in reality than in fantasy baseball, but he’s another talented youngster.
  • Zach Gelof is getting the call to Oakland to begin the second half and he is pretty interesting for the long haul. The 2021 second-round pick was hitting .304/.401/.529 with 12 homers and 20 steals for Triple-A Las Vegas . He might fit better at third than second for the long haul, but the A’s have plenty of time to figure that out. Jordan Diaz will likely have some say in it. I don’t suspect Gelof will be very useful in mixed leagues this year while dealing with the worst situation for hitters in the major leagues.