2024 Second Baseman Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

You will soon be able to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Second Baseman rankings