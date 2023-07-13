2024 Second Baseman Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
You will soon be able to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Second Baseman rankings
|2024
|Second Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|10 OF
|1
|2
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2
|2
|3
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|15 SS
|4
|4
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|3
|5
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|8 3B
|7
|6
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|10
|8
|7
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|7
|5
|8
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|11
|9
|9
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|6
|11
|10
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|8
|10
|11
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|3
|15
|12
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|9
|16
|13
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|5
|13
|14
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|50
|54
|15
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|37
|21
|16
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|11 2B
|24
|17
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|18
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|38 SS
|29 SS
|19
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|18
|17
|20
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins*
|20
|26
|21
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|27
|19
|22
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|14
|28
|23
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays*
|22
|23
|24
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|NR
|43
|25
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|22 3B
|30
|26
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|13
|25
|27
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|12
|27
|28
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|29
|29
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|24
|33
|30
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|33 SS
|56
|31
|Luis Urias
|Brewers
|25
|32
|32
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|36
|44
|33
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|34
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|127 OF
|38
|35
|Jordan Diaz
|Athletics
|64
|NR
|36
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|39
|37
|Vidal Brujan
|Rays
|48
|NR
|38
|Kolten Wong
|26
|52
|39
|Joey Ortiz
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|40
|Samad Taylor
|Royals
|51
|36
|41
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|60
|40
|42
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|33
|55
|43
|Justin Foscue
|Rangers
|NR
|75
|44
|Nick Gonzales
|Pirates
|NR
|70
|45
|Elvis Andrus
|29 SS
|45
|46
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|NR
|53
|47
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|NR
|51
|48
|Nick Madrigal
|Cubs
|46
|NR
|49
|Rougned Odor
|NR
|58
|50
|Adam Frazier
|45
|50
|51
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|52
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|NR
|59
|53
|Jorbit Vivas
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|54
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|66
|57
|55
|Enrique Hernandez
|130 OF
|67
|56
|Enmanuel Valdez
|Red Sox
|59
|NR
|57
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|NR
|63
|58
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|28
|NR
|59
|Javier Vaz
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|60
|Kyle Farmer
|Twins
|n/a
|NR
|61
|Kevin Newman
|Reds
|49
|NR
|62
|Eduardo Escobar
|Angels*
|n/a
|73
|63
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|n/a
|68
|64
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|54
|61
|65
|Cavan Biggio
|Blue Jays
|56
|NR
|66
|Brett Wisely
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|67
|Romy Gonzalez
|White Sox
|53
|NR
|68
|Jace Jung
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
- This seems like a better second base list than the one from the beginning of this season. Take Gleyber Torres for instance: he was my No. 9 second baseman and No. 111 position player overall for 2023. For 2024, he’s currently No. 12 at second base and No. 87 overall. The return of Brendan Rodgers and Gavin Lux helps some, too.
- On the other hand, there are no free agents here. The Twins will likely pick up Jorge Polanco’s $10.5 million option ($1.5 million buyout) if he finishes up healthy. Whit Merrifield will likely be the best one-year solution from this group. Although he’s had a nice year, the Blue Jays aren’t going to pick up their half of an $18 million mutual option.
- I rather like all of the Dodgers here. I still have a great deal of faith in Miguel Vargas , who might have gotten into some bad habits after his broken finger. Lux will presumably start at shortstop next year. Michael Busch is listed with the third basemen, but he might get a look at second here with Vargas back in Triple-A for now. Busch has hit .308/.434/.570 in Triple-A this year. Then there’s 22-year-old Jorbit Vivas , who is currently batting .298/.403/.477 with 10 homers and 13 steals in Double-A. He has a 93/98 K/BB ratio in 764 plate appearances the last two years. His power might not translate particularly well in the majors and he’ll probably be someone better in reality than in fantasy baseball, but he’s another talented youngster.
- Zach Gelof is getting the call to Oakland to begin the second half and he is pretty interesting for the long haul. The 2021 second-round pick was hitting .304/.401/.529 with 12 homers and 20 steals for Triple-A Las Vegas . He might fit better at third than second for the long haul, but the A’s have plenty of time to figure that out. Jordan Diaz will likely have some say in it. I don’t suspect Gelof will be very useful in mixed leagues this year while dealing with the worst situation for hitters in the major leagues.