Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Geraldo Perdomo
Geraldo
Perdomo
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Geraldo Perdomo
ARI
Shortstop
#2
Perdomo in Thursday’s lineup against the Rays
Geraldo Perdomo
ARI
Shortstop
#2
Geraldo Perdomo reaches four times in win Monday
Ketel Marte
ARI
Center Fielder
#4
Ketel Marte not in Diamondbacks’ lineup on Sunday
Geraldo Perdomo
ARI
Shortstop
#2
Geraldo Perdomo drives in two runs in win Friday
Geraldo Perdomo
ARI
Shortstop
#2
Geraldo Perdomo collects two hits against Braves
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
Rob Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won’t hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
Look to Scott McGough for relief pitching boost
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks
Diamondbacks extend Torey Lovullo’s contract through 2024 season
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
Close Ad