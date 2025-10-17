Fantasy Baseball 2025 Shortstop Breakdown: Geraldo Perdomo’s rise, early 2026 rankings

With the 2025 MLB regular season behind us, it’s time to review what we learned from a fantasy perspective and how we can apply it to next year.

In the coming days throughout October, we’ll be breaking down the standout seasons, the breakout candidates, the prospects to know, and our early 2026 rankings.

Here are the other positions we have covered so far:

We’re moving on to shortstop now though and in terms of top talent and volume of strong producers, there isn’t a more impressive group across the game.

2025 POSITION BREAKDOWN: SHORTSTOP

🎙️ STATE OF THE POSITION

This is absolutely, no-doubt the best position group in real-life baseball and fantasy alike. Littered with elite talent, shortstops accounted for two of the top-10 players, three of the top-12, and 15 of the top-70 players in 5x5 leagues according to FanGraphs’ Player Rater .

At the top was an expected duo of Bobby Witt Jr. and Francisco Lindor, the stalwarts at this position.

Then, the rest of the first round picks here all floundered. Elly De La Cruz didn’t take a step forward and 30 fewer stolen bases made him take a step back in fantasy value. Gunnar Henderson never snapped all the way back after an oblique injury in spring training. A virus stole Mookie Betts’ power and a broken toe not long thereafter sent his season into a spiral. This whole trio has questions to answer before 2026.

Shockingly, Geraldo Perdomo filled that void and played like a legit superstar. He’s sure to get top-of-ballot MVP votes and was literally one of the best players in baseball. Anyone who spent a very late pick on him or scooped him off their waiver wire reaped tremendous rewards.

Jacob Wilson was the other huge, unexpected story at shortstop this season. He would’ve won the batting title if not for Aaron Judge’s heroics and showed more power than anyone expected. It will be fascinating to watch his growth as a hitter.

Otherwise, Trevor Story and Bo Bichette each enjoyed huge bounceback seasons while Zach Neto and Jeremy Peña broke out in huge ways despite each spending ample time on the injured list. Corey Seager’s slow start followed by some injuries of his own were too much to overcome for him though.

Then, what was expected to be an upside filled middle-class of shortstops mostly flopped. Nothing more needs to be said about Anthony Volpe’s struggles. Ezequiel Tovar spent much of the year out and wasn’t particularly good when he played.

Willy Adames looked like a cataclysmic bust until a second half surge saved his season. Dansby Swanson puttered his way to another 20-20 season despite some serious cold stretches and a poor batting average. Masyn Winn was an abomination at the plate. Xander Bogaerts wasn’t too good there either.

This season was a good lesson that shortstop is a position filled with tons of top-end talent, but you could be left scrambling if you miss on that top tier and try to find a value later on.

🏆 2025’s Top Five Shortstops

1. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

.295 / .351 / .501, 23 HR, 99 R, 88 RBI, 38 SB

Witt was the top shortstop again despite not being able to measure up to his historically great 2024. A .332 batting average, 32 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 234 combined runs and RBI from then pushed him to be the number one overall pick in many drafts. Those expectations make his final numbers from this season feel pedestrian. Yet, he turned in one of the most balanced stat lines in the league and led this hyper-talented position in a season that felt close to his floor.

2. Francisco Lindor (Mets)

.267 / .346 / .466, 31 HR, 117 R, 86 RBI, 31 SB

Even in his age-31 season Lindor did not miss a beat. He hit 30 homers for the third straight season and was one of seven players to go 30-30. In fact, he’s a short-term back injury in 2024 and one stolen base away from joining Barry Bonds as the only players ever to have three straight 30-30 seasons. His power and rate stats lagged a bit compared to last year due to an early summer toe injury and prolonged slump that followed, but all of his numbers wound up exactly where we’d expected them to by season’s end. This man is a baseball metronome.

3. Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks)

.290 / .389 / .462, 20 HR, 98 R, 100 RBI, 27 SB

Respectfully, where on earth did this come from? Perdomo had spent the first few years of his career as a contact oriented, slap hitting shortstop who was best known for his silky smooth defense. Before this breakout campaign, his career-highs were six home runs, 47 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 30 extra-base hits, and a .718 OPS. He didn’t just improve on each, but blew them so far out of the water they seem comical looking back. If you play in a points based league, Perdomo was more than likely the top shortstop and one of the five or so highest scoring players overall. It was nothing short of a legendary breakout season which will lead to tons of questions heading into next year as to how much we should believe it and where he should be drafted.

Geraldo Perdomo entered today with 5.4 fWAR, the 7th highest mark in Major League Baseball.



He hit his 16th HR of the season and owns a 134 wRC+. He deserves more recognition for the season he is having for the Diamondbacks.#DBacks pic.twitter.com/FmdLMnl8gX — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) September 2, 2025

4. Elly De La Cruz (Reds)

.264 / .336 / .440, 22 HR, 102 R, 86 RBI, 37 SB

It’s a bit surprising to see De La Cruz as the fourth-ranked shortstop and 15th hitter overall in earned value considering the discourse that surrounded him. Yet, those are the high standards a player is held to after earning MVP votes in their age-22 season and rising up to a consensus top-five pick in fantasy drafts. Funny enough, the main gripe with De La Cruz was always that his high strikeout rate was untenable for what some considered an elite player. Well, he finally got that in check and whiffed at far fewer breaking balls in the process. He also did far less damage and it’s fair to wonder if he can ever marry his outrageous power with an acceptable contact rate or if he’ll be spending the next few years on this same see-saw. With that, it’d be nice if he could steal something closer to the 67 bags from 2024 to give this profile more of a steady floor. There’s also a growing trend that he’s a much, much better hitter from the left side compared to the right.

5. Trea Turner (Phillies)

.304 / .355 / .457, 15 HR, 94 R, 69 RBI, 36 SB

Turner turned in his best overall season as a Phillie that likely would’ve seen him in the top-three at this position if not for a hamstring injury that knocked him out for September. Still, he hit .300 for the first time since 2021 and stole 30 bases for the second time since then. His home run power appears to be gone though, a trend that has held up for a few years now and is matched by the fading of his underlying power metrics. There remains an avenue for him to stay near-elite through his 30s with a speed and contact-based profile, just without the gaudy ceiling that pushed him to the front half of the first round for many of the last five years.

📈 2026 Breakouts

It can be difficult to identify a “breakout” per se at shortstop because it’s the most established position in the league and littered with stars. So, for these breakouts we’re seeking players who were outside the elite group at this position and who have the skills to rise to near first round value after next season.

CJ Abrams (Nationals)

Still only 25 years old, Abrams has all the tools to be one of the league’s most dynamic players. He just lacks the consistency required to do so. He’s learning to be a bit more selective compared to the free-swinger he came in the league as and can do more damage now than ever before. Maybe his on-base percentage or defensive ability rise enough to be considered a star in real life, but more incremental improvements to his swing decisions can push him to a 30-30 season with a high batting average. New coaches and a new philosophy in Washington could help him move in the right direction this coming season.

Zach Neto (Angels)

It felt like Neto was on his way to a truly massive breakout this year, but just enough of a step back in the second half pushed him outside the top-10 in earned value at shortstop by season’s end. That did come in 128 games played though due to some missed time with an early shoulder injury and late hand injury. Nevertheless, he played at better than a 30-30 pace and made massive improvements with his swing decisions to the point where that facet of his game should be considered elite. He also figured out how to go out and get the baseball, making contact far more out in front of the plate compared to 2024. That’s how he gets to so much power without top-end bat speed. With 30 homers and 30 stolen bases as something like the 50th percentile outcome, there are plenty of ways for Neto to jump up a level and be considered a near first round pick entering 2027.

📝 2026 Prospects To Know

Konnor Griffin (Pirates)

To plant a flag in the ground, Griffin has a great chance to contribute at the major league level next season. If he does, watch out. This is the most physically gifted top prospect we’ve seen in quite some time and he could take the entire league by storm. Think on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s level. It’s plus-plus power, speed, defense, and contact ability with a howitzer for an arm for the five-tool Griffin. He just put up 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases with a .333 batting average and .941 OPS in his first season of pro ball. That wasn’t all in the low minors either. He skipped the complex league altogether and closed the season with 21 games in Double-A, where he didn’t miss a beat as a 19-year-old. He’s the best shortstop in the Pirates’ organization by far and should get a chance to show that if they are interested in winning baseball games.

This kid is ridiculous. Konnor Griffin homers again. He's a teenager until a month into next season and he has a .971 OPS with 3 homers and 5 SB through his first 11 Double-A games.



OPS of nearly .950 on the season, 19 homers and 65 bags. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/mTbwWSX7HT — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 31, 2025

Kevin McGonigle (Tigers)

The number one prospect in the game on some lists over Griffin, McGonigle tormented Double-A pitching with a .919 OPS, 12 homers, and more walks than strikeouts across 46 games this past season at 20 years old. That type of pedigree and advanced profile gives him a great chance to debut early next season and he could become a fixture at the top of the Tigers’ lineup immediately. Expect more of a hit over power profile off the bat though with more doubles than home runs until he finds his second gear.

Aidan Miller (Phillies)

Miller is unlikely to contribute at shortstop next season with Trea Turner still ensconced in that spot, but is too good to spend another full season in the minors. He just stole 52 bases and hit 13 home runs across 108 games at Double-A and closed the season in Triple-A at just 21 years old. He’s never played an inning anywhere besides short in the Phillies’ organization, but could easily mix in at second or third depending on what happens with Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott in what could be a turbulent offseason in Philadelphia.

Colt Emerson (Mariners)

An injury-riddled 2024 season dulled some of Emerson’s shine after tons of excitement during his first taste of pro ball in 2023. He made up for lost time this past year blazing through High-A and Double-A to get a late season cup of coffee with Triple-A Tacoma in September. Only entering his age-20 season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Emerson spend all of next season in the upper minors. Yet, JP Crawford is entering the final year of his contract in Seattle and there’s a world where Emerson forces the issue sooner rather than later. Be advised we’re still waiting to see what’s expected to become plus power from Emerson though.

Leo De Vries (Athletics) / Jesús Made (Brewers)

It’s worth mentioning these two superstar-caliber prospects despite them each entering their age-19 season because they have the potential to be that good and both reached Double-A this past season. Keep them on your radar for a late season call-up if everything goes perfectly again in 2026.

🔮 2026 Top 12 Shortstops

1. Bobby Witt Jr.: The hands down best shortstop in the league even if he can’t get back to that 30 HR mark. No question whatsoever that he’s a high first round pick.

2. Gunnar Henderson: An oblique injury during spring training set him off track, but expect a return to elite status.

3. Francisco Lindor: A baseball metronome who we can expect to go 30-30 once again.

4. Elly De La Cruz: Bet on talent and hope the stolen bases sneak back near 50.

5. Mookie Betts: An .828 OPS through August and September followed by a strong showing in the playoffs has me believing in Betts for next season.

6. Trea Turner: Calm, cool, and a near .300 batting average with 30 steals will come again.

7. CJ Abrams: 30 steals, 20 homers, and a .250 average feel like a floor at this point.

8. Corey Seager: It’s foolish to expect him to play 162 games ever again, but he’s still a star-caliber hitter when on the field.

9. Willy Adames: Reports of his demise were overstated as he was an easy top-10 shortstop in the second half.

10. Geraldo Perdomo: It feels disrespectful to put him here after this season, but the other talent at this position is too much to overcome for what could be a volatile, batting average driven profile.

