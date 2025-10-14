Fantasy Baseball 2025 Closer Breakdown: Aroldis Chapman’s resurgence and 2026 rankings

With the 2025 MLB regular season behind us, it’s time to review what we learned from a fantasy perspective and how we can apply it to next year.

In the coming days throughout October, we’ll be breaking down the standout seasons, the breakout candidates, the prospects to know, and our early 2026 rankings. You can see our catcher breakdown here, and our first base breakdown here.

In this edition, we’ll cover the 2025 closer position and take a look at some situations to monitor this winter, as well as some relievers on the rise.

2025 POSITION BREAKDOWN: RELIEF PITCHER

The closer position remains volatile as we chase saves in drafts and on the waiver wire. This season, about half of the top 20 closers by ADP failed to match their draft value. Emmanuel Clase, the top closer in drafts, finished with only 24 saves and was suspended in late July. Devin Williams, usually second drafted, managed just 18 saves for the Yankees before losing the job to Luke Weaver and David Bednar. Mason Miller and Ryan Helsley, other top-10 draft closers, were traded to setup roles.

On the other hand, Josh Hader had an incredible season despite missing the final two months. Edwin Díaz enjoyed a successful bounce-back season. Andrés Muñoz and Jhoan Duran elevated their game to new levels. And we got some incredible values from the likes of Aroldis Chapman and Emilio Pagán. With a total of 215 different pitchers recording a league-wide 1201 saves, securing the category early in drafts will always have its merits, while examples like Chapman and Pagán prove that waiting remains viable if you can identify the right situations.

🏆 2025’s Top Ten Closers

1. Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox)

61 1/3 IP, 1.17 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 85/15 K/BB, 32 SV

Year 16 in the majors may have, incredibly, been Chapman’s best yet. There was some ambiguity over who would emerge as Boston’s closer this season, and in the end, it was the 37-year-old left-handed veteran proving he had plenty left in the tank. Chapman was still averaging 98.5 mph on the fastball, still generated an elite whiff rate, and displayed some of his best control with a career-low 6.6% walk rate in a full season. The Red Sox rewarded Chapman with a one-year contract extension for 2026 at $13.3 million.

17 consecutive hitless appearances for Chappy. ⛽ pic.twitter.com/H2UbL6Gf1E — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 7, 2025

2. Andrés Muñoz (Mariners)

62 1/3 IP, 1.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83/28 K/BB, 38 SV

Finally trusted with the full-time closer role, Muñoz enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign with a career-high 38 saves for the ALCS-bound Seattle Mariners. The 26-year-old right-hander’s skills have been incredibly consistent over the last three seasons. A secured role now makes him one of the top closers going into 2026.

3. Edwin Díaz (Mets)

66 1/3 IP, 1.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 98/21 K/BB, 28 SV

Díaz had a relatively disappointing 2024 after missing the 2023 season with a knee injury. Another year removed, he bounced back in a big way this season for the Mets, going from a 3.52 ERA to a 1.63 ERA with outstanding strikeout numbers. While his skills haven’t fully rebounded to otherworldly 2022 levels, mainly behind a 97 mph fastball that has lagged behind the 99 mph mark he was displaying pre-injury, he remains among the best closers in the game. He has the ability to opt out of the final two years and $37 million on his contract with the Mets and become a free agent, which most expect he will do.

4. Jhoan Duran (Phillies)

70 IP, 2.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 80/19 K/BB, 32 SV

Duran, much like Muñoz, excelled this season as he was trusted with the full-time closer role, posting a career-high 32 saves. The save total saw a boost after he was acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline, converting 16 of his 32 saves over the last two months in Philadelphia. The team has its locked-in closer over the next several seasons with three more years of team control, giving him the job security behind the elite skills that make him one of baseball’s top pitchers in the ninth inning.

5. Robert Suarez (Padres)

69 2/3 IP, 2.97 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 75/16 K/BB, 40 SV

There was some concern going into the season surrounding Suarez and the way he ended his 2024 season. He put those questions to rest with an excellent campaign, leading the National League with 40 saves while maintaining outstanding ratios and an improved strikeout rate. The threat of Mason Miller behind Suarez may keep his draft price suppressed once again, but there’s speculation that Miller could potentially be stretched out as a starter. Still, there’s little reason to believe Suarez’s role would be in any jeopardy unless the team decides to cash in on a trade this winter.

6. Josh Hader (Astros)

62 2/3 IP, 2.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 86/19 K/BB, 28 SV

Hader might’ve finished atop the rankings had he not suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final two months, with his last appearance coming on August 8. Before that, he had converted 28 saves while displaying some of the best skills of his career, including a 7.8% walk rate and 21.1% swinging-strike rate.

7. David Bednar (Yankees)

62 2/3 IP, 2.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 86/19 K/BB, 27 SV

Bednar was briefly demoted by the Pirates early in the season before returning in mid-April and putting together a strong bounce-back campaign, following a 5.77 ERA in 2024. He converted 17 saves for Pittsburgh and was the best reliever for the Yankees after joining New York at the trade deadline, converting ten more saves. With another year of team control, Bednar is in line to open the 2026 season as the Yankees’ closer.

8. Trevor Megill (Brewers)

47 IP, 2.49 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 60/17 K/BB, 30 SV

After converting 21 saves for Milwaukee in 2024, filling in for Devin Williams, Megill opened the season as the team’s closer with Williams traded to the Yankees over the offseason. He ran with the opportunity, converting 30 saves with outstanding ratios before a right flexor strain landed him on the injured list in late August. Megill made just one more appearance on the final day of the regular season before Milwaukee’s postseason run.

9. Carlos Estévez (Royals)

66 IP, 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 54/22 K/BB, 42 SV

Estévez was a big regression candidate as he seemed to pitch well above his peripherals in 2024. Instead, he posted a nearly identical season, including a carbon copy 2.45 ERA on his way to leading baseball with 42 saves. Still, the red flags remain, as Estévez saw a sharp dip in his swinging-strike rate while issuing more walks, a ratio he’ll have to correct if he’s to repeat his success next season.

10. Kenley Jansen (Angels)

59 IP, 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 57/19 K/BB, 29 SV

The 2025 top ten is bookended by a pair of 16-year veterans. And like Chapman, Jansen proved he can still get it done with an outstanding 16th season. The 38-year-old right-hander should certainly get another chance to add to his 476 career saves in 2026.

📈 2026 Rising Relievers

Braydon Fisher (Blue Jays)

Fisher had an outstanding rookie season for the Blue Jays, earning a call-up after posting a 1.62 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings in Triple-A. The 25-year-old right-hander made an impact in the Toronto bullpen, recording a 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and a 62/19 K/BB ratio across 50 innings. His 22.3% K-BB rate was the best in the Blue Jays’ bullpen. While Jeff Hoffman remains under contract for two more seasons, he doesn’t have the longest track record as a closer, and it would not be surprising to see Fisher in the mix for saves sometime in 2026 should Hoffman struggle next season.

Ronny Henriquez (Marlins)

The Marlins found a gem when they claimed Henriquez off waivers from the Twins before the season. The 25-year-old right-hander had a breakout season in Miami, posting a 2.22 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and a 98/27 K/BB ratio across 73 innings, earning seven wins and converting seven saves. His 23.4% K-BB rate was tops in the Marlins’ bullpen as he collected plenty of strikeouts behind a strong 16.7% swinging-strike rate. Henriquez worked his way into a share of saves in a closer committee and, at worst, should go into the season in the mix for saves once again.

Connor Phillips (Reds)

Phillips posted an 8.01 ERA across 19 starts in Triple-A in 2024 before reinventing himself as a reliever in 2025 after recovering from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. He posted a 2.84 ERA across 38 innings in the minors, earning himself a promotion on June 20. The 24-year-old right-hander went on to record a 2.88 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and a 32/12 K/BB ratio across 25 innings in Cincinnati. Flashing a 98 mph fastball and 15.4% swinging-strike rate, Phillips could be in line for a significant role in the back end of the Reds’ bullpen next season, especially if the team loses closer Emilio Pagán in free agency.

Matt Svanson (Cardinals)

Svanson is another name to watch for in 2026. The 26-year-old right-hander went under the radar this season despite a breakout performance, posting a 1.94 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and a 68/20 K/BB ratio across 60 1/3 innings for the Cardinals. Svanson has positioned himself for a pivotal role in the St. Louis bullpen in 2026. And while JoJo Romero and Riley O’Brien finished the season in a closer committee, neither has a large track record in the ninth inning, nor have they separated themselves from a skills perspective.

📝 2026 Situations to watch

The main things to watch for over the offseason when it comes to closers are the vacant situations left by pending free agents and teams with ambiguous roles without established closers. The biggest name on the market will be Devin Williams. The 31-year-old right-hander had a disappointing season in New York, posting a 4.79 ERA over 62 innings while losing the closer role. Still, his underlying metrics remained strong while he maintained an elite strikeout rate. There’s a good chance he’s given an opportunity to close wherever he lands. Other big names to watch for include Emilio Pagán, Raisel Iglesias, Kenley Jansen, Luke Weaver, and Ryan Helsley. Robert Suarez of the Padres can also exercise an opt-out and enter free agency.

🔮 2026 Top 12 Closers