 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
2024 Shortstop Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
2024 Third Baseman Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
2024 Starter Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
2024 Shortstop Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
2024 Third Baseman Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Outfielder Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:10 AM
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Jun 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Cody Bellinger (24) hits an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Click to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Outfielder rankings

2024OutfieldersTeam2023July
1Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves11
2Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks142
3Aaron Judge Yankees311
4Julio Rodriguez Mariners24
5Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres73
6Yordan Alvarez Astros410
7Kyle Tucker Astros55
8Juan Soto Padres66
9Mookie Betts Dodgers108
10Randy Arozarena Rays139
11Luis Robert Jr. White Sox1112
12Michael Harris Braves915
13Mike Trout Angels87
14Adolis Garcia Rangers2613
15Jordan Walker Cardinals10 3B44
16Christian Yelich Brewers2114
17Cedric Mullins Orioles1916
18Jarren Duran Red Sox12071
19Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins1 2B6 2B
20George Springer Blue Jays1719
21Eloy Jimenez White Sox1223
22Bryan Reynolds Pirates3020
23Alex Verdugo Red Sox2418
24Starling Marte Mets1817
25Teoscar Hernandez2328
26Nick Castellanos Phillies2921
27Christopher Morel Cubs8643
28Josh Lowe Rays6330
29Masataka Yoshida Red Sox4629
30Riley Greene Tigers4167
31Jarred Kelenic Mariners6938
32Ian Happ Cubs3224
33Esteury Ruiz Athletics3322
34Daulton Varsho Blue Jays2025
35Jorge Soler Marlins*10134
36Kyle Schwarber Phillies2726
37Tyler O’Neill Cardinals1581
38Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3432
39Nolan Jones Rockies7849
40Spencer Steer Reds33 3B37
41Tommy Edman Cardinals5 2B39
42Brandon Nimmo Mets4435
43Anthony Santander Orioles4240
44Seiya Suzuki Cubs3947
45Steven Kwan Guardians2536
46Kris Bryant Rockies3153
47Cody Bellinger7945
48Hunter Renfroe 3651
49Taylor WardAngels2242
50Lars Nootbaar Cardinals5750
51Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks2833
52Lane Thomas Nationals7131
53Austin Hays Orioles9246
54Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox4354
55Giancarlo Stanton Yankees3755
56Garrett MitchellBrewers35NR
57Ezequiel Duran Rangers58 3B60
58Henry Davis Piratesn/a20 C
59Jose Siri Rays5157
60Harrison Bader5356
61Whit Merrifield Blue Jays*6248
62Bryan De La Cruz Marlins4052
63Michael Conforto Giants*8161
64Joey WiemerBrewers13773
65James Outman Dodgers8069
66Brandon Marsh Phillies6072
67Matt Vierling Tigers5658
68Leody Taveras Rangers6863
69Alex Kirilloff Twins6470
70Jeff McNeil Mets5562
71Luis Matos GiantsNR79
72Jack Suwinski Pirates13587
73Dylan Carlson Cardinals11664
74Colton Cowser OriolesNR124
75Jake Fraley Reds7374
76Mitch Haniger Giants58158
77Alek Thomas Diamondbacks6193
78Evan Carter RangersNR154
79MJ Melendez Royals4975
80Edward Olivares Royals5980
81Trevor Larnach Twins159122
82Trent Grisham Padres8289
83Dylan CrewsNationalsNRNR
84Jesus Sanchez Marlins122108
85Eddie Rosario Braves*5465
86Brendan Donovan Cardinals6584
87Nick Pratto Royals56 1B88
88LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants12485
89Mickey Moniak AngelsNR86
90Will Benson Reds10092
91TJ Friedl Reds9477
92Seth Brown Athletics6690
93Luke Raley Rays17876
94Nick Senzel Reds7699
95Michael Brantley 7798
96Sal FrelickBrewers107142
97Ramon Laureano Athletics72133
98Akil Baddoo Tigers144113
99Dustin Harris Rangers121NR
100Alec Burleson Cardinals106147
101Mike Yastrzemski Giants89117
102Adam Duvall 9591
103Jo Adell Angels153149
104Chas McCormick Astros90111
105Wil Myers 47123
106Max Kepler Twins*84100
107Ji Hwan Bae Pirates127105
108Drew Waters Royals112116
109Brian Anderson 9383
110Avisail Garcia Marlins75130
111Joey Gallo 8895
112Myles Straw Guardians83101
113Andy Pages DodgersNRNR
114Tommy Pham 133104
115Manuel Margot Rays85125
116Zach McKinstry Tigersn/a109
117Dylan Moore Mariners104115
118Brenton Doyle Rockies189110
119Kyle Isbel Royals87132
120Chris Taylor Dodgers103135
121Randal Grichuk 115107
122Mark Canha Mets*118152
123Austin Meadows Tigers91156
124Victor Robles Nationals134141
125Jackson ChourioBrewersNRNR
126Jurickson Profar 4878
127Kerry Carpenter Tigers141120
128Sean Bouchard Rockies190NR
129David Peralta 111127
130Charlie Blackmon 9682
131Austin Slater Giants117138
132Brent Rooker Athletics21096
133Willi Castro TwinsNR118
134Andy Ibanez Tigersn/a144
135Heston Kjerstad OriolesNRNR
136JJ Bleday AthleticsNRNR
137Ryan O’Hearn Orioles20 DHNR
138Jorge Barrosa DiamondbacksNRNR
139Bubba Thompson Rangers97NR
140Dane Myers MarlinsNRNR
141Jason Heyward NR136
142Will Brennan Guardians109139
143Nelson Velazquez Cubs160155
144Nick Gordon Twins110164
145George Valera GuardiansNRNR
146Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees105170
147Kyle Stowers Orioles126NR
148Matt Wallner TwinsNRNR
149Oscar ColasWhite Sox114NR
150Stone Garrett Nationals98126
151Aaron Hicks 154119
152Lawrence Butler AthleticsNRNR
153Trey Mancini Cubs*74146
154Juan Yepez Cardinals148NR
155Pavin Smith Diamondbacks194159
156Tyrone TaylorBrewers125140
157Oscar GonzalezGuardians45NR
158Kevin Kiermaier 147145
159Michael A. Taylor152103
160Jordyn Adams AngelsNRNR
161Everson Pereira YankeesNRNR
162Jake Bauers YankeesNR148
163Dominic Canzone DiamondbacksNR162
164Pete Crow-Armstrong CubsNRNR
165Zac Veen Rockies158NR
166Enrique Hernandez139160
167Isiah Kiner-Falefa n/aNR
168Luis Rengifo Angelsn/aNR
169Johan Rojas Phillies175NR
170Gabriel Arias Guardiansn/aNR
171Cristian Pache PhilliesNRNR
172Blake Sabol Giantsn/aNR
173Jake Meyers Astros140NR
174Xavier Edwards Marlinsn/aNR
175Cade Marlowe Mariners185NR
176Parker Meadows Tigers164NR
177Willie Calhoun Yankees200175
178Vaun Brown Giants180NR
179Jonny DeLuca DodgersNR134
180Mauricio Dubon Astros157161

  • There isn’t a whole lot out there, so Cody Bellinger might well wind up getting the biggest contract among free agent outfielders this winter. Harrison Bader could also do quite nicely, especially if he can stay healthy the rest of the way. Teoscar Hernandez and Jorge Soler are ranked a bit higher here than they might otherwise be in anticipation of potentially landing in better spots for offense.
  • Dylan Crews checks in at No. 83 after being drafted second overall by the Nationals on Sunday. Maybe that’s a little ambitious, but he really shouldn’t need much time in the minors. I decided against putting Wyatt Langford on the list. I don’t think he’ll be ready quite as quickly as Crews anyway, and he has more standing in his way in Texas than Crews does in D.C. Maybe I’d have included him if not for Evan Carter’s presence.
  • Things should get crowded in the Brewers outfield next year. Christian Yelich is sticking around, and Garrett Mitchell will be back from shoulder surgery. Joey Wiemer has an excellent glove and he is going to keep improving offensively. Sal Frelick might be ready, though injuries wrecked his first half. Then there’s the most talented of all the youngsters, 19-year-old Jackson Chourio . He probably won’t be a candidate for the Opening Day roster, but there’s a good chance he’ll bang down the door at some point. None of the non-Yelich outfielders are as high as I might otherwise have them if not for the competition.