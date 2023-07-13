2024 Outfielder Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Outfielder rankings
|2024
|Outfielders
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|1
|1
|2
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|14
|2
|3
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|3
|11
|4
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|2
|4
|5
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|7
|3
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|4
|10
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|5
|5
|8
|Juan Soto
|Padres
|6
|6
|9
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|10
|8
|10
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|13
|9
|11
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|11
|12
|12
|Michael Harris
|Braves
|9
|15
|13
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|8
|7
|14
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|26
|13
|15
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|10 3B
|44
|16
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|21
|14
|17
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|19
|16
|18
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|120
|71
|19
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|1 2B
|6 2B
|20
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|17
|19
|21
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|12
|23
|22
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|30
|20
|23
|Alex Verdugo
|Red Sox
|24
|18
|24
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|18
|17
|25
|Teoscar Hernandez
|23
|28
|26
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|29
|21
|27
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|86
|43
|28
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|63
|30
|29
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|46
|29
|30
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|41
|67
|31
|Jarred Kelenic
|Mariners
|69
|38
|32
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|32
|24
|33
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|33
|22
|34
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|20
|25
|35
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins*
|101
|34
|36
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|27
|26
|37
|Tyler O’Neill
|Cardinals
|15
|81
|38
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|34
|32
|39
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|78
|49
|40
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|33 3B
|37
|41
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|5 2B
|39
|42
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|44
|35
|43
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|40
|44
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|39
|47
|45
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|25
|36
|46
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|31
|53
|47
|Cody Bellinger
|79
|45
|48
|Hunter Renfroe
|36
|51
|49
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|22
|42
|50
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|57
|50
|51
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|28
|33
|52
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|71
|31
|53
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|92
|46
|54
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|43
|54
|55
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|37
|55
|56
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|35
|NR
|57
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|58 3B
|60
|58
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|n/a
|20 C
|59
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|51
|57
|60
|Harrison Bader
|53
|56
|61
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays*
|62
|48
|62
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|40
|52
|63
|Michael Conforto
|Giants*
|81
|61
|64
|Joey Wiemer
|Brewers
|137
|73
|65
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|80
|69
|66
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|60
|72
|67
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|56
|58
|68
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|68
|63
|69
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|64
|70
|70
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|55
|62
|71
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|NR
|79
|72
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|135
|87
|73
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|116
|64
|74
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|NR
|124
|75
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|73
|74
|76
|Mitch Haniger
|Giants
|58
|158
|77
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|61
|93
|78
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|NR
|154
|79
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|49
|75
|80
|Edward Olivares
|Royals
|59
|80
|81
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|159
|122
|82
|Trent Grisham
|Padres
|82
|89
|83
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|84
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|122
|108
|85
|Eddie Rosario
|Braves*
|54
|65
|86
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|65
|84
|87
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|56 1B
|88
|88
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|124
|85
|89
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|NR
|86
|90
|Will Benson
|Reds
|100
|92
|91
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|94
|77
|92
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|66
|90
|93
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|178
|76
|94
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|76
|99
|95
|Michael Brantley
|77
|98
|96
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|107
|142
|97
|Ramon Laureano
|Athletics
|72
|133
|98
|Akil Baddoo
|Tigers
|144
|113
|99
|Dustin Harris
|Rangers
|121
|NR
|100
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|106
|147
|101
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|89
|117
|102
|Adam Duvall
|95
|91
|103
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|153
|149
|104
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|90
|111
|105
|Wil Myers
|47
|123
|106
|Max Kepler
|Twins*
|84
|100
|107
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|127
|105
|108
|Drew Waters
|Royals
|112
|116
|109
|Brian Anderson
|93
|83
|110
|Avisail Garcia
|Marlins
|75
|130
|111
|Joey Gallo
|88
|95
|112
|Myles Straw
|Guardians
|83
|101
|113
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|114
|Tommy Pham
|133
|104
|115
|Manuel Margot
|Rays
|85
|125
|116
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|n/a
|109
|117
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|104
|115
|118
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|189
|110
|119
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|87
|132
|120
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|103
|135
|121
|Randal Grichuk
|115
|107
|122
|Mark Canha
|Mets*
|118
|152
|123
|Austin Meadows
|Tigers
|91
|156
|124
|Victor Robles
|Nationals
|134
|141
|125
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|126
|Jurickson Profar
|48
|78
|127
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|141
|120
|128
|Sean Bouchard
|Rockies
|190
|NR
|129
|David Peralta
|111
|127
|130
|Charlie Blackmon
|96
|82
|131
|Austin Slater
|Giants
|117
|138
|132
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|210
|96
|133
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|NR
|118
|134
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|n/a
|144
|135
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|136
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|137
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|20 DH
|NR
|138
|Jorge Barrosa
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|NR
|139
|Bubba Thompson
|Rangers
|97
|NR
|140
|Dane Myers
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|141
|Jason Heyward
|NR
|136
|142
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|109
|139
|143
|Nelson Velazquez
|Cubs
|160
|155
|144
|Nick Gordon
|Twins
|110
|164
|145
|George Valera
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|146
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|105
|170
|147
|Kyle Stowers
|Orioles
|126
|NR
|148
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|149
|Oscar Colas
|White Sox
|114
|NR
|150
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|98
|126
|151
|Aaron Hicks
|154
|119
|152
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|153
|Trey Mancini
|Cubs*
|74
|146
|154
|Juan Yepez
|Cardinals
|148
|NR
|155
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|194
|159
|156
|Tyrone Taylor
|Brewers
|125
|140
|157
|Oscar Gonzalez
|Guardians
|45
|NR
|158
|Kevin Kiermaier
|147
|145
|159
|Michael A. Taylor
|152
|103
|160
|Jordyn Adams
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|161
|Everson Pereira
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|162
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|148
|163
|Dominic Canzone
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|162
|164
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|165
|Zac Veen
|Rockies
|158
|NR
|166
|Enrique Hernandez
|139
|160
|167
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|n/a
|NR
|168
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|n/a
|NR
|169
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|175
|NR
|170
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|171
|Cristian Pache
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|172
|Blake Sabol
|Giants
|n/a
|NR
|173
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|140
|NR
|174
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|n/a
|NR
|175
|Cade Marlowe
|Mariners
|185
|NR
|176
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|164
|NR
|177
|Willie Calhoun
|Yankees
|200
|175
|178
|Vaun Brown
|Giants
|180
|NR
|179
|Jonny DeLuca
|Dodgers
|NR
|134
|180
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|157
|161
- There isn’t a whole lot out there, so Cody Bellinger might well wind up getting the biggest contract among free agent outfielders this winter. Harrison Bader could also do quite nicely, especially if he can stay healthy the rest of the way. Teoscar Hernandez and Jorge Soler are ranked a bit higher here than they might otherwise be in anticipation of potentially landing in better spots for offense.
- Dylan Crews checks in at No. 83 after being drafted second overall by the Nationals on Sunday. Maybe that’s a little ambitious, but he really shouldn’t need much time in the minors. I decided against putting Wyatt Langford on the list. I don’t think he’ll be ready quite as quickly as Crews anyway, and he has more standing in his way in Texas than Crews does in D.C. Maybe I’d have included him if not for Evan Carter’s presence.
- Things should get crowded in the Brewers outfield next year. Christian Yelich is sticking around, and Garrett Mitchell will be back from shoulder surgery. Joey Wiemer has an excellent glove and he is going to keep improving offensively. Sal Frelick might be ready, though injuries wrecked his first half. Then there’s the most talented of all the youngsters, 19-year-old Jackson Chourio . He probably won’t be a candidate for the Opening Day roster, but there’s a good chance he’ll bang down the door at some point. None of the non-Yelich outfielders are as high as I might otherwise have them if not for the competition.