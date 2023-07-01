 Skip navigation
Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB

Trent
Grisham

nbc_roto_ctbkimalzolay_230628.jpg
07:04
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski highlight two widely available players that have been heating up and why they should be on fantasy baseball manager’s radars.
  • Trent Grisham Padres.jpg
    Trent Grisham
    SD Center Fielder #1
    Trent Grisham scores a run Wednesday in return
  • Trent Grisham Padres.jpg
    Trent Grisham
    SD Center Fielder #1
    Trent Grisham returns from back soreness
  • Trent Grisham Padres.jpg
    Trent Grisham
    SD Center Fielder #1
    Trent Grisham (back) remains out of Padres lineup
  • Trent Grisham Padres.jpg
    Trent Grisham
    SD Center Fielder #1
    Trent Grisham scratched due to sore back Monday
  • Trent Grisham Padres.jpg
    Trent Grisham
    SD Center Fielder #1
    Trent Grisham homers, steals base in Padres’ win
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?