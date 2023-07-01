 Skip navigation
Heston
Kjerstad

2020 Major League Baseball Draft Previews
2020 MLB Draft Results, First Round
Find out which players have been selected in the first round and the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2020 MLB draft.
  • Heston Kjerstad
    Left Fielder #75
    Orioles promote Heston Kjerstad to Triple-A Sunday
  • Heston Kjerstad
    Left Fielder #75
    O’s reassign Heston Kjerstad to minor league camp
  • Heston Kjerstad
    Left Fielder #75
    Heston Kjerstad launches third spring homer
  • Heston Kjerstad
    Left Fielder #75
    Heston Kjerstad crushes two homers in spring debut
  • Heston Kjerstad
    Left Fielder #75
    Heston Kjerstad named MVP of Arizona Fall League