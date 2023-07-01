 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBLos Angeles AngelsJo Adell

Jo
Adell

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • 9490.jpg
    Jo Adell
    LAA Left Fielder #7
    Angels option Jo Adell back to Triple-A Salt Lake
  • 9490.jpg
    Jo Adell
    LAA Left Fielder #7
    Angels recall Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday
  • 9490.jpg
    Jo Adell
    LAA Left Fielder #7
    Jo Adell hits 514-foot homer in minors
  • 9490.jpg
    Jo Adell
    LAA Left Fielder #7
    Angels option Jo Adell back to Triple-A Salt Lake
  • 9490.jpg
    Jo Adell
    LAA Left Fielder #7
    Jo Adell absent from Angels lineup on Friday night
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,