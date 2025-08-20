Reds at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 20

It’s Wednesday, August 20 and the Reds (66-60) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (60-65). Nick Martinez is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Yusei Kikuchi for Los Angeles.

Cincinnati took the second game of the series, 6-4, as Hunter Greene recorded 12 strikeouts to negate Jo Adell’s two late homers for Los Angeles. The Reds have a chance to sweep the Angels with a victory today as they continue their climb to an NL Wild Card spot (1.0 game back of the Mets).

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Angels

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 9:38 PM ET

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNW, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Angels

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Reds (-146), Angels (+121)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Angels

Pitching matchup for August 20, 2025: Nick Martinez vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Reds: Nick Martinez, (10-9, 4.73 ERA)

Last outing: 16.88 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Angels: Yusei Kikuchi, (6-8, 3.52 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Angels

The Reds are 7-3 in the last 10 games

The Reds are 4-0 in the last 4 road games

The Angels are 1-4 in the last 5 games

The Reds have covered in their last 8 games against the Angels

The Reds have won 3 straight games at the Angels

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

