Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Miami Marlins
Avisail Garcia
Avisail
Garcia
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avisail Garcia
MIA
Right Fielder
#24
Avisaíl García (back) suffers setback during rehab
Avisail Garcia
MIA
Right Fielder
#24
Avisaíl García (back) cleared for rehab games
Avisail Garcia
MIA
Right Fielder
#24
Marlins place Avisaíl García (back) on 10-day IL
Avisail Garcia
MIA
Right Fielder
#24
Avisaíl García dealing with back stiffness
Bryan De La Cruz
MIA
Right Fielder
#14
Bryan De La Cruz sitting on Friday
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
jsinger
,
jsinger
,
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Hold Alcantara despite struggles
Bad idea to sell low on Alcantara
Close Ad