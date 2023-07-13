 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
2024 Reliever Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
2024 Outfielder Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
2024 Shortstop Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
2024 Reliever Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
2024 Outfielder Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
2024 Shortstop Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?
nbc_bfa_hardknocks_230712.jpg
Jets, Rodgers under microscope on ‘Hard Knocks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Starter Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:08 AM
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Jun 27, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Click to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Starting pitcher rankings

2024Starting PitchersTeam2023July
1Spencer Strider Braves92
2Shane McClanahan Rays41
3Gerrit Cole Yankees13
4Shohei Ohtani 115
5Corbin Burnes Brewers29
6Joe Ryan Twins224
7Kevin Gausman Blue Jays146
8Max Fried Braves640
9Logan Gilbert Mariners1010
10Luis Castillo Mariners1313
11Zac Gallen Diamondbacks2314
12Aaron Nola 1615
13Zack Wheeler Phillies2411
14Max Scherzer Mets*57
15Framber Valdez Astros268
16Brandon Woodruff Brewers736
17Joe MusgrovePadres2716
18Sandy Alcantara Marlins823
19Zach Eflin Rays5819
20Eury Perez Marlins16258
21George Kirby Mariners2927
22Walker Buehler DodgersNRNR
23Julio Urias 1231
24Justin Verlander Mets1512
25Hunter Brown Astros6628
26Pablo Lopez Twins3126
27Clayton Kershaw 2522
28Logan Webb Giants4124
29Dylan Cease White Sox1918
30Tanner Bibee Guardians21337
31Tyler Glasnow Rays2817
32Jesus Luzardo Marlins3635
33Carlos Rodon Yankees3030
34Mitch Keller Pirates7229
35Yu Darvish Padres2025
36Hunter Greene Reds3391
37Taj Bradley Rays14946
38Nathan Eovaldi Rangers5320
39Bobby Miller Dodgers12453
40Grayson Rodriguez Orioles8590
41Cristian Javier Astros1821
42Alek Manoah Blue Jays1798
43Gavin Williams GuardiansNR41
44Reid Detmers Angels4742
45Blake Snell 3938
46Tarik Skubal Tigers12068
47Chris Sale Red Sox3899
48Nick Lodolo Reds48101
49Lucas Giolito 4633
50Sonny Gray 5432
51Justin Steele Cubs11044
52Shane Baz RaysNRNR
53Jose Berrios Blue Jays6845
54Kodai Senga Mets8260
55Marcus Stroman Cubs*6339
56Paul SkenesPiratesNRNR
57Bailey Ober Twins7551
58Freddy Peralta Brewers4454
59Nestor Cortes Yankees3264
60Jordan Montgomery3443
61Bryce Miller MarinersNR55
62Dustin MayDodgers37118
63Bryan Woo MarinersNR78
64Luis Severino 5548
65Bryce Elder Braves16452
66Alex Cobb Giants*5650
67Triston McKenzie Guardians64NR
68Jon Gray Rangers6049
69Brayan Bello Red Sox11973
70Andrew AbbottRedsNR66
71Aaron Civale Guardians9159
72Logan Allen Guardians14767
73MacKenzie Gore Nationals8970
74Tony Gonsolin Dodgers5047
75Charlie Morton Braves*5256
76Tyler Wells Orioles9857
77Shane Bieber Guardians2134
78Braxton Garrett Marlins14265
79James Paxton 12761
80John Means Orioles152151
81AJ Smith-Shawver BravesNR87
82Mason Miller AthleticsNR103
83Emmet Sheehan DodgersNR80
84Eduardo Rodriguez Tigers*93104
85Lance Lynn White Sox*3563
86Chris Bassitt Blue Jays4971
87Patrick Sandoval Angels6176
88Clarke Schmidt Yankees7682
89Kyle Bradish Orioles11572
90Kyle Wright Braves57133
91Andrew HeaneyRangers*6979
92Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks10477
93Seth Lugo Padres*8783
94Garrett Whitlock Red Sox6769
95Jake Eder Marlins219160
96Griffin Canning Angels17084
97Ranger Suarez Phillies8174
98Taijuan Walker Phillies9485
99Jose Urquidy Astros5192
100Josiah Gray Nationals11797
101Drew Smyly Cubs12362
102Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks136100
103Edward Cabrera Marlins86114
104Kyle Harrison Giants168125
105Frankie Montas NRNR
106Jameson Taillon Cubs65108
107Mike SorokaBraves10294
108Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays10575
109Michael Kopech White Sox11181
110Louie Varland TwinsNRNR
111David Peterson Mets71107
112Lance McCullersAstros84NR
113Matthew LiberatoreCardinals153111
114Sean Manaea Giants*5993
115Aaron Ashby Brewers106NR
116Chris Paddack Twins216NR
117Anthony DeSclafani Giants10886
118Andrew Painter Phillies154128
119J.P. France AstrosNR89
120Domingo German Yankees12896
121Max Meyer MarlinsNRNR
122Jose Quintana Mets202106
123Michael Wacha Padres*12188
124Dane Dunning Rangers184117
125Jack Flaherty 77113
126Jacob deGrom Rangers3NR
127Trevor Rogers Marlins80134
128Hayden Wesneski Cubs73140
129Joey Cantillo Guardians217NR
130Casey Mize TigersNRNR
131Graham Ashcraft Reds112137
132Will Warren YankeesNRNR
133Trevor Bauer NRNR
134Tanner Houck Red Sox116135
135Jared Shuster Braves97141
136Quinn Priester PiratesNR148
137Kenta Maeda 103102
138Tink Hence CardinalsNRNR
139Steven Matz Cardinals74150
140Kyle Hendricks Cubs*145119
141Dean Kremer Orioles133112
142Reese Olson TigersNR116
143Gavin Stone Dodgers167NR
144Ricky Tiedemann Blue Jays194NR
145JP Sears Athletics175122
146Ben Brown CubsNR154
147Ryan Pepiot Dodgers146NR
148Kutter Crawford Red Sox173109
149Brady Singer Royals62145
150Martin Perez 126120
151Alex Wood 9995
152Miles Mikolas Cardinals95115
153DL Hall Orioles155NR
154Drew Rasmussen Rays43105
155Jared JonesPiratesNRNR
156Ross Stripling Giants*92132
157Carson Whisenhunt GiantsNRNR
158Roansy Contreras Pirates101146
159Chase Silseth Angels196NR
160Alec Marsh RoyalsNRNR
161Cade Povich OriolesNRNR
162Johan Oviedo Pirates158123
163Mick Abel PhilliesNRNR
164Mike Clevinger White Sox*96130
165Luis Gil YankeesNRNR
166Jeffrey Springs Rays40NR
167Robert Gasser BrewersNRNR
168Cody Morris Guardians132NR
169Nick Pivetta Red Sox156NR
170Keaton Winn GiantsNRNR
171Luis Ortiz Pirates185143
172Michael Grove Dodgers205NR
173Tylor Megill Mets114NR
174Hyun Jin Ryu NR153
175Ryan Weathers PadresNRNR
176Cristopher Sanchez Phillies215131
177Mason Montgomery RaysNRNR
178Daniel Lynch Royals157136
179Ty Madden TigersNRNR
180Kyle Gibson 151129
181Robbie Ray Mariners45NR
182Ken Waldichuk Athletics118NR
183Landon Knack DodgersNRNR
184Cole Ragans Royals176NR
185Michael Lorenzen 191149
186Jaime Barria AngelsNR152
187Wade Miley Brewers*172121
188Matt Manning Tigers160NR
189Gordon Graceffo Cardinals148NR
190Randy Vasquez YankeesNRNR
191Jordan Wicks CubsNRNR
192Patrick MonteverdeMarlinsNRNR
193Brandon Williamson RedsNRNR
194Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks141155
195Joey Wentz Tigers130NR
196Jackson Wolf PadresNRNR
197Drew Thorpe YankeesNRNR
198Nick Martinez Padres*10779 RP
199Mike Vasil MetsNRNR
200Clayton Beeter Yankees192157

  • Of course, there’s a lot of stuff here I’ll wildly change my mind about prior to next season, but the top 40 here seems even more uncertain than usual. Even the top five could undergo some major changes. Shane McClanahan has the same ERA as last season, but his 26% K rate and 10% BB rate pale in comparison to his 30% K and 6% BB from last year. His groundball rate is down as well. Corbin Burnes clearly isn’t quite the same guy, either, but there’s a decent chance he’s looking at a change of scenery that might help his cause. I’d probably have lowered Shohei Ohtani some if I thought he were staying with the Angels, but odds are that he’ll be in a better situation for pitchers next year.
  • I’m putting Paul Skenes, the first pick in the 2023 draft, at No. 56 for now. If he looks good next spring and opens up in the Pirates rotation, he’ll probably crack the top 40. I worry about the injury risk for arms like his on the first year out of college, but it’s easy to imagine him excelling right away in the majors.
  • Dustin May , Triston McKenzie, Mason Miller, Kyle Wright and Lance McCullers Jr. are among the pitchers here who are getting dinged in the rankings because of questions about their arms. Some guys who didn’t make the cut because surgery should sideline them for much of the year include Luis Garcia , Tyler Mahle , Cade Cavalli , Matthew Boyd and German Marquez .
  • My high Cardinals starter is Matthew Liberatore at No. 113, so I’d say they have some work to do. The one guy I probably would have a little higher than that is Andre Pallante , but I decided against betting on a return to the rotation. If the Cardinals had it to do over again, though, I imagine they would have left him as a starter. He had a 3.98 ERA over 54 1/3 innings in 10 starts as a rookie last year. He hasn’t excelled as a middle man this year, posting a 4.60 ERA, but that’s partly because the Cardinals’ infield defense isn’t what it was. He possesses a ridiculous 74% groundball rate.