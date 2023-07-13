2024 Starter Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Starting pitcher rankings
|2024
|Starting Pitchers
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|9
|2
|2
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|4
|1
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|1
|3
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|11
|5
|5
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|2
|9
|6
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|22
|4
|7
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|14
|6
|8
|Max Fried
|Braves
|6
|40
|9
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|10
|10
|10
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|13
|13
|11
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|23
|14
|12
|Aaron Nola
|16
|15
|13
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|24
|11
|14
|Max Scherzer
|Mets*
|5
|7
|15
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|26
|8
|16
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|7
|36
|17
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|16
|18
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|8
|23
|19
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|58
|19
|20
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|162
|58
|21
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|29
|27
|22
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|23
|Julio Urias
|12
|31
|24
|Justin Verlander
|Mets
|15
|12
|25
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|66
|28
|26
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|31
|26
|27
|Clayton Kershaw
|25
|22
|28
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|41
|24
|29
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|19
|18
|30
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|213
|37
|31
|Tyler Glasnow
|Rays
|28
|17
|32
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|36
|35
|33
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|30
|30
|34
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|72
|29
|35
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|20
|25
|36
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|33
|91
|37
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|149
|46
|38
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|53
|20
|39
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|124
|53
|40
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|85
|90
|41
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|18
|21
|42
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|17
|98
|43
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|NR
|41
|44
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|47
|42
|45
|Blake Snell
|39
|38
|46
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|120
|68
|47
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|38
|99
|48
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|48
|101
|49
|Lucas Giolito
|46
|33
|50
|Sonny Gray
|54
|32
|51
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|110
|44
|52
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|53
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|68
|45
|54
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|82
|60
|55
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs*
|63
|39
|56
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|57
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|75
|51
|58
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|44
|54
|59
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|32
|64
|60
|Jordan Montgomery
|34
|43
|61
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|NR
|55
|62
|Dustin May
|Dodgers
|37
|118
|63
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|NR
|78
|64
|Luis Severino
|55
|48
|65
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|164
|52
|66
|Alex Cobb
|Giants*
|56
|50
|67
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|64
|NR
|68
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|60
|49
|69
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|119
|73
|70
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|NR
|66
|71
|Aaron Civale
|Guardians
|91
|59
|72
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|147
|67
|73
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|89
|70
|74
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|50
|47
|75
|Charlie Morton
|Braves*
|52
|56
|76
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|98
|57
|77
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|21
|34
|78
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|142
|65
|79
|James Paxton
|127
|61
|80
|John Means
|Orioles
|152
|151
|81
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|NR
|87
|82
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|NR
|103
|83
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|NR
|80
|84
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Tigers*
|93
|104
|85
|Lance Lynn
|White Sox*
|35
|63
|86
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|49
|71
|87
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|61
|76
|88
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|76
|82
|89
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|115
|72
|90
|Kyle Wright
|Braves
|57
|133
|91
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers*
|69
|79
|92
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|104
|77
|93
|Seth Lugo
|Padres*
|87
|83
|94
|Garrett Whitlock
|Red Sox
|67
|69
|95
|Jake Eder
|Marlins
|219
|160
|96
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|170
|84
|97
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|74
|98
|Taijuan Walker
|Phillies
|94
|85
|99
|Jose Urquidy
|Astros
|51
|92
|100
|Josiah Gray
|Nationals
|117
|97
|101
|Drew Smyly
|Cubs
|123
|62
|102
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|136
|100
|103
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|86
|114
|104
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|168
|125
|105
|Frankie Montas
|NR
|NR
|106
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|65
|108
|107
|Mike Soroka
|Braves
|102
|94
|108
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|105
|75
|109
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|111
|81
|110
|Louie Varland
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|111
|David Peterson
|Mets
|71
|107
|112
|Lance McCullers
|Astros
|84
|NR
|113
|Matthew Liberatore
|Cardinals
|153
|111
|114
|Sean Manaea
|Giants*
|59
|93
|115
|Aaron Ashby
|Brewers
|106
|NR
|116
|Chris Paddack
|Twins
|216
|NR
|117
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Giants
|108
|86
|118
|Andrew Painter
|Phillies
|154
|128
|119
|J.P. France
|Astros
|NR
|89
|120
|Domingo German
|Yankees
|128
|96
|121
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|122
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|202
|106
|123
|Michael Wacha
|Padres*
|121
|88
|124
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|184
|117
|125
|Jack Flaherty
|77
|113
|126
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|3
|NR
|127
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|80
|134
|128
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|73
|140
|129
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|217
|NR
|130
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|131
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|112
|137
|132
|Will Warren
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|133
|Trevor Bauer
|NR
|NR
|134
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|116
|135
|135
|Jared Shuster
|Braves
|97
|141
|136
|Quinn Priester
|Pirates
|NR
|148
|137
|Kenta Maeda
|103
|102
|138
|Tink Hence
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|139
|Steven Matz
|Cardinals
|74
|150
|140
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs*
|145
|119
|141
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|133
|112
|142
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|NR
|116
|143
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|167
|NR
|144
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Blue Jays
|194
|NR
|145
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|175
|122
|146
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|NR
|154
|147
|Ryan Pepiot
|Dodgers
|146
|NR
|148
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|173
|109
|149
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|62
|145
|150
|Martin Perez
|126
|120
|151
|Alex Wood
|99
|95
|152
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|95
|115
|153
|DL Hall
|Orioles
|155
|NR
|154
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|43
|105
|155
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|156
|Ross Stripling
|Giants*
|92
|132
|157
|Carson Whisenhunt
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|158
|Roansy Contreras
|Pirates
|101
|146
|159
|Chase Silseth
|Angels
|196
|NR
|160
|Alec Marsh
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|161
|Cade Povich
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|162
|Johan Oviedo
|Pirates
|158
|123
|163
|Mick Abel
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|164
|Mike Clevinger
|White Sox*
|96
|130
|165
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|166
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|40
|NR
|167
|Robert Gasser
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|168
|Cody Morris
|Guardians
|132
|NR
|169
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|156
|NR
|170
|Keaton Winn
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|171
|Luis Ortiz
|Pirates
|185
|143
|172
|Michael Grove
|Dodgers
|205
|NR
|173
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|114
|NR
|174
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|NR
|153
|175
|Ryan Weathers
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|176
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|215
|131
|177
|Mason Montgomery
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|178
|Daniel Lynch
|Royals
|157
|136
|179
|Ty Madden
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|180
|Kyle Gibson
|151
|129
|181
|Robbie Ray
|Mariners
|45
|NR
|182
|Ken Waldichuk
|Athletics
|118
|NR
|183
|Landon Knack
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|184
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|176
|NR
|185
|Michael Lorenzen
|191
|149
|186
|Jaime Barria
|Angels
|NR
|152
|187
|Wade Miley
|Brewers*
|172
|121
|188
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|160
|NR
|189
|Gordon Graceffo
|Cardinals
|148
|NR
|190
|Randy Vasquez
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|191
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|192
|Patrick Monteverde
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|193
|Brandon Williamson
|Reds
|NR
|NR
|194
|Ryne Nelson
|Diamondbacks
|141
|155
|195
|Joey Wentz
|Tigers
|130
|NR
|196
|Jackson Wolf
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|197
|Drew Thorpe
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|198
|Nick Martinez
|Padres*
|107
|79 RP
|199
|Mike Vasil
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|200
|Clayton Beeter
|Yankees
|192
|157
- Of course, there’s a lot of stuff here I’ll wildly change my mind about prior to next season, but the top 40 here seems even more uncertain than usual. Even the top five could undergo some major changes. Shane McClanahan has the same ERA as last season, but his 26% K rate and 10% BB rate pale in comparison to his 30% K and 6% BB from last year. His groundball rate is down as well. Corbin Burnes clearly isn’t quite the same guy, either, but there’s a decent chance he’s looking at a change of scenery that might help his cause. I’d probably have lowered Shohei Ohtani some if I thought he were staying with the Angels, but odds are that he’ll be in a better situation for pitchers next year.
- I’m putting Paul Skenes, the first pick in the 2023 draft, at No. 56 for now. If he looks good next spring and opens up in the Pirates rotation, he’ll probably crack the top 40. I worry about the injury risk for arms like his on the first year out of college, but it’s easy to imagine him excelling right away in the majors.
- Dustin May , Triston McKenzie, Mason Miller, Kyle Wright and Lance McCullers Jr. are among the pitchers here who are getting dinged in the rankings because of questions about their arms. Some guys who didn’t make the cut because surgery should sideline them for much of the year include Luis Garcia , Tyler Mahle , Cade Cavalli , Matthew Boyd and German Marquez .
- My high Cardinals starter is Matthew Liberatore at No. 113, so I’d say they have some work to do. The one guy I probably would have a little higher than that is Andre Pallante , but I decided against betting on a return to the rotation. If the Cardinals had it to do over again, though, I imagine they would have left him as a starter. He had a 3.98 ERA over 54 1/3 innings in 10 starts as a rookie last year. He hasn’t excelled as a middle man this year, posting a 4.60 ERA, but that’s partly because the Cardinals’ infield defense isn’t what it was. He possesses a ridiculous 74% groundball rate.