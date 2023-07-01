 Skip navigation
MLBLos Angeles AngelsReid Detmers

Reid
Detmers

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
    Reid Detmers
    LAA Starting Pitcher #48
    Reid Detmers racks up 10 strikeouts on Monday
    Reid Detmers
    LAA Starting Pitcher #48
    Reid Detmers shuts out Dodgers for seven innings
    Shohei Ohtani
    LAA Starting Pitcher #17
    Shohei Ohtani to face Dodgers on Wednesday night
    Reid Detmers
    LAA Starting Pitcher #48
    Reid Detmers fans eight in tough-luck no-decision
    Reid Detmers
    LAA Starting Pitcher #48
    Reid Detmers collects first ’23 win on Thursday
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,