Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Chris Paddack
Chris
Paddack
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s backing Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease props, plus a game pick in Braves vs Twins.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Chris Paddack
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#20
Paddack moved to 60-day IL
Chris Paddack
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#20
Twins agree to contract extension with Paddack
Chris Paddack
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#20
Twins signing Chris Paddack to three-year deal
Chris Paddack
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#20
Twins avoid arbitration with Chris Paddack
Chris Paddack
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#20
Twins tender all arbitration-eligible players
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks
Best team in the AL, NL Central?
Close Ad