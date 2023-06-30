 Skip navigation
MLBKansas City RoyalsAlec Marsh

Alec
Marsh

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer.
  • Jordan-Lyles.jpg
    Jordan Lyles
    KC Starting Pitcher #24
    Jordan Lyles scratched on Friday due to illness
  • Jonathan-Bowlan.jpg
    Jonathan Bowlan
    KC Starting Pitcher #62
    Royals cut three prospects from camp on Friday
  • AlecMarsh2.jpg
    Alec Marsh
    KC Starting Pitcher #67
    Royals protect Alec Marsh from Rule 5 draft
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals