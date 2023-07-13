2024 Third Baseman Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Third Baseman rankings
|2024
|Third Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|2
|1
|2
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|2
|3
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|31 SS
|8
|4
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|3
|5
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|6
|6
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|6
|5
|7
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|5
|9
|8
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|17
|10
|9
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|8
|7
|10
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|86 OF
|43 OF
|11
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|9
|12
|12
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|33
|13
|13
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|13
|20
|14
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|39
|22
|15
|Matt Chapman
|15
|15
|16
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|11
|19
|17
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers*
|21
|14
|18
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|37 2B
|18
|19
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|38 SS
|29 SS
|20
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|34
|16
|21
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|12
|24
|22
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|22
|27
|23
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|35 SS
|29
|24
|J.D. Davis
|Giants
|38
|25
|25
|Jake Burger
|White Sox
|45
|34
|26
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|14
|46
|27
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|NR
|30
|28
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|NR
|58
|29
|Eugenio Suarez
|Mariners
|28
|36
|30
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|18
|42
|31
|Jeimer Candelario
|43
|35
|32
|Luis Urias
|Brewers
|25
|31
|33
|Jean Segura
|Marlins
|16 2B
|38
|34
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|76 OF
|37
|35
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|37 SS
|54
|36
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|16
|28
|37
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|72 2B
|62
|38
|Brian Anderson
|37
|32
|39
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|NR
|49
|40
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|41
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|44
|42
|Josh Rojas
|Diamondbacks
|19
|51
|43
|Curtis Mead
|Rays
|42
|64
|44
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|65
|40
|45
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|35
|56
|46
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|35 2B
|50
|47
|Josh Donaldson
|Yankees*
|30
|39
|48
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|NR
|45
|49
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|NR
|55
|50
|Nick Madrigal
|Cubs
|46 2B
|NR
|51
|Gio Urshela
|32
|NR
|52
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|48
|43
|53
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|54
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|55
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|105 OF
|69
|56
|Osleivis Basabe
|Rays
|NR
|75
|57
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|67
|53
|58
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|59
|Mike Moustakas
|46
|47
|60
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|61
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|68
|57
|62
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|34 SS
|71
|63
|Evan Longoria
|51
|68
|64
|Eguy Rosario
|Padres
|60
|NR
|65
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|NR
|61
|66
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|27
|NR
|67
|Kyle Farmer
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|68
|Kevin Newman
|Reds
|49 2B
|NR
|69
|Eduardo Escobar
|Angels*
|47
|72
|70
|Jake Alu
|Nationals
|56
|NR
- Matt Chapman is the obvious prize here in free agency, though Jeimer Candelario will also have no shortage of suitors if he can maintain his current .261/.337.478 line. The Dodgers will likely hold on to Max Muncy unless he really fades. His club option will come in at $12 million-$14 million, depending on just how many plate appearances he winds up with.
- There are two young Tigers here in Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy , though it’s unclear if either will break in at third base. Keith is splitting time between second and third since moving up to Triple-A. Malloy is seeing more time at third than in the outfield, but a corner outfield spot would seem to make the most sense for him. Keith’s glove is iffy, too, but his bat has All-Star potential. He had a .914 OPS in high-A last year and a .976 OPS in 59 games in Double-A to begin the season. Since moving up to Triple-A, the 21-year-old has hit .414 with two homers and only three strikeouts in 34 plate appearances.