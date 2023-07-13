 Skip navigation
2024 Third Baseman Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published July 13, 2023 05:06 AM
MLB: Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals

Jul 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario (9) singles against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inningat Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2024 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

You will soon be able to see other other preliminary 2024 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

2024Third BasemenTeam2023July
1Jose Ramirez Guardians21
2Austin Riley Braves12
3Elly De La Cruz Reds31 SS8
4Rafael Devers Red Sox43
5Gunnar Henderson Orioles76
6Nolan Arenado Cardinals65
7Manny Machado Padres59
8Josh Jung Rangers1710
9Ryan McMahon Rockies87
10Christopher Morel Cubs86 OF43 OF
11Alex Bregman Astros912
12Spencer Steer Reds3313
13Alec Bohm Phillies1320
14Brett Baty Mets3922
15Matt Chapman 1515
16Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates1119
17Max Muncy Dodgers*2114
18Nolan Gorman Cardinals37 2B18
19Jordan WestburgOrioles38 SS29 SS
20Isaac Paredes Rays3416
21Anthony Rendon Angels1224
22Ha-Seong Kim Padres2227
23Royce Lewis Twins35 SS29
24J.D. Davis Giants3825
25Jake Burger White Sox4534
26Jose Miranda Twins1446
27Maikel Garcia RoyalsNR30
28Colt Keith TigersNR58
29Eugenio Suarez Mariners2836
30Yoan Moncada White Sox1842
31Jeimer Candelario 4335
32Luis Urias Brewers2531
33Jean Segura Marlins16 2B38
34Nick Senzel Reds76 OF37
35Oswald Peraza Yankees37 SS54
36DJ LeMahieu Yankees1628
37Michael Busch Dodgers72 2B62
38Brian Anderson 3732
39Casey Schmitt GiantsNR49
40Justyn-Henry Malloy TigersNRNR
41Jon Berti Marlins2344
42Josh Rojas Diamondbacks1951
43Curtis Mead Rays4264
44Zach McKinstry Tigers6540
45Ramon Urias Orioles3556
46Chris Taylor Dodgers35 2B50
47Josh Donaldson Yankees*3039
48Willi Castro TwinsNR45
49Andy Ibanez TigersNR55
50Nick Madrigal Cubs46 2BNR
51Gio Urshela 32NR
52Patrick Wisdom Cubs4843
53Junior Caminero RaysNRNR
54Tyler Black BrewersNRNR
55Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees105 OF69
56Osleivis Basabe RaysNR75
57Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks6753
58Tyler Freeman GuardiansNRNR
59Mike Moustakas 4647
60Coby Mayo OriolesNRNR
61Taylor Walls Rays6857
62Isiah Kiner-Falefa 34 SS71
63Evan Longoria 5168
64Eguy Rosario Padres60NR
65Owen Miller BrewersNR61
66Luis Rengifo Angels27NR
67Kyle Farmer TwinsNRNR
68Kevin Newman Reds49 2BNR
69Eduardo Escobar Angels*4772
70Jake Alu Nationals56NR

  • Matt Chapman is the obvious prize here in free agency, though Jeimer Candelario will also have no shortage of suitors if he can maintain his current .261/.337.478 line. The Dodgers will likely hold on to Max Muncy unless he really fades. His club option will come in at $12 million-$14 million, depending on just how many plate appearances he winds up with.
  • There are two young Tigers here in Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy , though it’s unclear if either will break in at third base. Keith is splitting time between second and third since moving up to Triple-A. Malloy is seeing more time at third than in the outfield, but a corner outfield spot would seem to make the most sense for him. Keith’s glove is iffy, too, but his bat has All-Star potential. He had a .914 OPS in high-A last year and a .976 OPS in 59 games in Double-A to begin the season. Since moving up to Triple-A, the 21-year-old has hit .414 with two homers and only three strikeouts in 34 plate appearances.