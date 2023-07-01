 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBSan Francisco GiantsCasey Schmitt

Casey
Schmitt

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • JD_Davis_HS.jpg
    J.D. Davis
    SF 3rd Baseman #7
    J.D. Davis ejected from Thursday’s game
  • Casey Schmitt.jpg
    Casey Schmitt
    SF 3rd Baseman #6
    Giants’ Schmitt goes hitless versus Blue Jays
  • Casey Schmitt.jpg
    Casey Schmitt
    SF 3rd Baseman #6
    Casey Schmitt returns to Giants’ lineup Wednesday
  • Casey Schmitt.jpg
    Casey Schmitt
    SF 3rd Baseman #6
    Casey Schmitt (forearm) not in Tuesday’s lineup
  • Casey Schmitt.jpg
    Casey Schmitt
    SF 3rd Baseman #6
    Casey Schmitt (forearm) pinch-hits on Monday night
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on injured list with strained left hamstring
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays
Matos’ stolen base upside makes him worth a look