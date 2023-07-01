 Skip navigation
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLBBaltimore OriolesDL Hall

DL
Hall

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • DL HAll.jpg
    DL Hall
    BAL Starting Pitcher #24
    DL Hall starts deloading program in Florida
  • DL HAll.jpg
    DL Hall
    BAL Starting Pitcher #24
    DL Hall serving as O’s 27th man for Saturday DH
  • DL HAll.jpg
    DL Hall
    BAL Starting Pitcher #24
    Orioles option DL Hall to minor league camp
  • DL HAll.jpg
    DL Hall
    BAL Starting Pitcher #24
    DL Hall (back) making spring debut on Monday
  • DL HAll.jpg
    DL Hall
    BAL Starting Pitcher #24
    DL Hall (back) throwing in sim game Thursday
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Camden Yards limits Westburg’s fantasy upside
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg
Highlights: Orioles hang on to defeat Cubs
Happ robs Frazier of XBH with diving catch
Morel connects for two-run HR to give Cubs lead