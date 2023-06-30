 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Cade Marlowe
    SEA Left Fielder #18
    Mariners option Cade Marlowe to Triple-A Tacoma
  • Cade Marlowe
    SEA Left Fielder #18
    Marlowe going for X-rays on oblique injury
  • Cade Marlowe
    SEA Left Fielder #18
    Marlowe leaves game with oblique soreness
  • Cade Marlowe
    SEA Left Fielder #18
    M’s add outfielder Cade Marlowe to 40-man roster
  • Cade Marlowe
    SEA Left Fielder #18
    Report: Marlowe likely to be on postseason roster
