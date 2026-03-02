Stock Up, Stock Down: Arkansas duo of Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr. shine at Combine

The 2026 NFL Combine is now in our rearview and for those who watched, we were thoroughly entertained. I mean, imagine being the parents Sonny Styles and Lorenzo Styles Jr. Two sons who wake up and go to school everyday all under one roof… Sonny grows up to be a 6-feet-5 inch, 244-pound on-field monster who runs a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash with a 43.5” vertical, while Lorenzo has 4.27-speed.

A lot of players put their names on the map to the casual NFL fan, including the Styles brothers of Ohio State and Oregon DB Dillon Thieneman, while others just confirmed how great they already were, like Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.

For the folks who play fantasy football, whether it’s dynasty or redraft leagues, there was certainly some movement in players’ stock. The Combine doesn’t have anything to do with how any of these players have or will play on the field, but it could show fans why or how they played with a certain speed or agility. Let’s get into some players whose stock rose or fell after the Combine.

STOCK UP

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

The standout Razorbacks quarterback made history at the 2026 NFL Combine. His on-field numbers in Indy (4.36 in the 40, 43.5" vertical, and 11-foot-2 broad) as well as how he threw the ball has the league buzzing right now. At 6-6, 227-pounds, Green brings a level of rare athleticism to the quarterback position, but that’s something he displayed weekly during his final season at Arkansas. Because of his skillset, I’ve seen him compared to Terrelle Pryor (who moved from QB to WR) or suggesting he should be a tight end. I can understand people’s ignorance, but only a wannabe goofball thinks Green should enter the NFL as anything other than a quarterback. Keep an eye out for Green as we get through draft season.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Green’s backfield mate, Washington, really put on a show. At 6-1, 223 pounds, he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash which topped all players at his position. Not only was he already on the radar for NFL teams, he’s now on fantasy managers’ wish list. Washington possesses the patience, contact balance, and breakaway speed needed to succeed at the next level. While the combine performance won’t likely push Washington into Round 1 of the NFL draft, he could certainly be an early Day 2 pick similar to Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson from last year. If that’s the case, expect plenty more fantasy buzz about the Arkansas running back in the coming months.

Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

As a kid whose father played in the NFL, he knows the game. He also knows a team like the Bills are in need of receivers and told me straight up at the combine: “Josh Allen, deep ball guy, that’s probably my favorite quarterback right now,” when I asked him which quarterbacks he’d want to play with. He has the size (6-4, 198-pounds) and speed (4.37 40) that the Bills could use right now. He put that all on display at the Combine in addition to what he’s already done on the field where he utilizes his skills to break cushions on defensive backs and beat them deep. He’s one to watch as we move through the draft process.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq left no stone unturned in Indianapolis as he came in at 6-3, 24 pounds and made a statement on the field:



40-yard dash: 4.39

4.39 Vertical jump: 43.5”

43.5” Broad jump: 11-1

11-1 Bench: 26 reps

Sadiq went 51-560-8 in his final season at Oregon and will certainly add value to a team who’s in need of a catch and run threat. Only Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers (who will likely be the second tight end off the board) even came close to sniffing Sadiq as far as overall performance. Now, we wait and see where he lands as this will be very important for a tight end with his skillset.

STOCK DOWN

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Johnson was one of the running backs Connor Rogers and I got to interview at the combine (you can watch the full thing above). He’s a pleasant dude to talk with, and I was impressed with his knowledge of throwback running backs (he even brought up the late, great Walter Payton). What I was also impressed with was what he did in his final collegiate season, displaying skills as a complete running back. At 5-10 inches tall and 202 pounds, his 4.56 40 and 35.5” vertical won’t help him, but Bucky Irving’s (who I similarly wrote about after the 2024 NFL Combine) 4.5 40-time didn’t help him either, and we’ve seen what he’s been able to do. Ollie Gordon was another guy who last season didn’t wow us in the 40 yet earned a significant role in the Dolphins’ backfield. Johnson’s work on the field speaks for him.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

After running a respectable 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at 6-2 and 192 pounds, Tate should still be the first receiver taken off the board in April. Many people (most of which don’t matter in the grand scheme of things) will now scoff at that idea after his “slow” 40 time. In fact, I saw some unathletic slob say that Tate’s 40 was “dog s—“. Where’s the respect for the player’s man? Any who, it’s a small “bump” in the road for a player who consistently dominated and showed off his talent, despite playing next to one of the best players in college football (Jeremiah Smith). Stay tuned.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Praised for his body control and being able to use his size to go up and get the ball, Fields’ Combine numbers weren’t what most casual football fans want to see and that’s fine. The fact is though, if you’re nearly 6-5 and 218 pounds, running a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash is actually pretty good, to be honest. Believe it or not, everyone is not Calvin Johnson. He turned in solid numbers on the vertical and broad jump going 38” and and 10-4 respectively. His landing spot will be important and you could see football fans change their tune.