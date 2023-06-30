 Skip navigation
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Terry Francona was back inside the visitor’s office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. That’s where he will stay for the game.
  • George-Valera.jpg
    George Valera
    CLE Center Fielder #76
    Guardians option George Valera to Triple-A
  • George-Valera.jpg
    George Valera
    CLE Center Fielder #76
    Guardians playing wait-and-see with Valera
  • George-Valera.jpg
    George Valera
    CLE Center Fielder #76
    George Valera exits Tuesday with wrist discomfort
  • George-Valera.jpg
    George Valera
    CLE Center Fielder #76
    George Valera recovering from right hand surgery
  • George-Valera.jpg
    George Valera
    CLE Center Fielder #76
    Guardians promote OF George Valera to Triple-A
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics
CLE injuries mean Williams is on verge of call-up