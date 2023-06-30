Skip navigation
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
George Valera
George
Valera
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Terry Francona was back inside the visitor’s office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. That’s where he will stay for the game.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
George Valera
CLE
Center Fielder
#76
Guardians option George Valera to Triple-A
George Valera
CLE
Center Fielder
#76
Guardians playing wait-and-see with Valera
George Valera
CLE
Center Fielder
#76
George Valera exits Tuesday with wrist discomfort
George Valera
CLE
Center Fielder
#76
George Valera recovering from right hand surgery
George Valera
CLE
Center Fielder
#76
Guardians promote OF George Valera to Triple-A
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
CLE injuries mean Williams is on verge of call-up
