Top News

New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBTexas RangersLeody Taveras

Leody
Taveras

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • Leody_Taveras.jpg
    Leody Taveras
    TEX Center Fielder #3
    Leory Taveras collects three hits, homers in win
  • Leody_Taveras.jpg
    Leody Taveras
    TEX Center Fielder #3
    Leody Taveras has combo meal in victory over Halos
  • Leody_Taveras.jpg
    Leody Taveras
    TEX Center Fielder #3
    Leody Taveras homers twice Friday in loss to Rays
  • Leody_Taveras.jpg
    Leody Taveras
    TEX Center Fielder #3
    Leody Taveras collects RBI on Monday in return
  • Leody_Taveras.jpg
    Leody Taveras
    TEX Center Fielder #3
    Leody Taveras (knee) returns to action on Monday
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott