Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Wil Myers

Wil
Myers

Reds release outfielder Will Myers
Reds release outfielder Will Myers
The Cincinnati Reds released outfielder Wil Myers on Friday, three days after designating him for assignment.
    Wil Myers
    Left Fielder #4
    Reds officially release veteran 1B/OF Wil Myers
    Wil Myers
    Left Fielder #4
    Reds designate Wil Myers for assignment on Tuesday
    Wil Myers
    Left Fielder #4
    Wil Myers (shoulder) starting rehab assignment
    Wil Myers
    Left Fielder #4
    Wil Myers dealing with left shoulder sprain
    Wil Myers
    Left Fielder #4
    Wil Myers (kidney stone) lands on injured list