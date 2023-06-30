 Skip navigation
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Gavin Lux

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Gavin Lux Dodgers.jpg
    Gavin Lux
    LAD 2nd Baseman #9
    Gavin Lux (knee) to start running again on Monday
  • Gavin Lux Dodgers.jpg
    Gavin Lux
    LAD 2nd Baseman #9
    Dodgers place Gavin Lux on 60-day injured list
  • Gavin Lux Dodgers.jpg
    Gavin Lux
    LAD 2nd Baseman #9
    Gavin Lux undergoes right knee surgery Wednesday
  • Gavin Lux Dodgers.jpg
    Gavin Lux
    LAD 2nd Baseman #9
    Gavin Lux (knee) out for ’23 season with torn ACL
  • Miguel Rojas.jpg
    Miguel Rojas
    LAD Shortstop #11
    Miguel Rojas starts at SS for Dodgers on Tuesday
