ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBLos Angeles DodgersJorbit Vivas

Jorbit
Vivas

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Jorbit Vivas.jpg
    Jorbit Vivas
    LAD 2nd Baseman #79
    Dodgers option Jorbit Vivas to Triple-A OKC Monday
  • Jacob Amaya.jpg
    Jacob Amaya
    MIA Shortstop #67
    Dodgers option Amaya, three others, to Triple-A
  • Jorbit Vivas.jpg
    Jorbit Vivas
    LAD 2nd Baseman #79
    Dodgers add Jorbit Vivas to 40-man roster
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he's not ready for baseball activities
No-hit debut gives LAD's Sheehan short-term upside
Sheehan's talent not in question after MLB debut
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A year after running it back, the Vikings are tearing it down