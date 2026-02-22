 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Washington at Maryland
Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Texas Christian
Xavier Edmonds adds to double-double streak and TCU rallies to beat West Virginia 60-54
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at Kansas
Thiam scores career-high 28 to lead Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Washington at Maryland
Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Texas Christian
Xavier Edmonds adds to double-double streak and TCU rallies to beat West Virginia 60-54
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at Kansas
Thiam scores career-high 28 to lead Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Aaron Judge hits two home runs in spring debut, ‘excited’ for World Baseball Classic

  
Published February 21, 2026 07:29 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit two homers in his spring debut as he prepares for the World Baseball Classic next month.

The three-time Most Valuable Player hit a pair of two-run shots, one in the third inning and another in the fourth against the Detroit Tigers. He finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

The 33-year-old has won the MVP in three of the past four seasons, including last year when he hit .331 with 53 homers and 114 RBIs.

“We’ve got the WBC coming up, which I’m excited about, and an exciting Yankees season,” Judge said after his performance. “We’ve got a lot of unfinished business from last season, especially the way it ended for us. I’m just trying to put myself in the best position to help this team win a lot of ballgames.”

Judge will be part of what looks like a loaded Team USA lineup in the WBC. The position player group also includes Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber.

The WBC’s pool play round runs from March 5-11 at four sites in Tokyo, Houston, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The championship game will be on March 17 in Miami.