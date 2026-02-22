 Skip navigation
Phillies pitcher José Alvarado says insurance will prevent him from representing Venezuela in WBC

  
Published February 22, 2026 06:23 PM
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Apr 9, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) reacts after shaking hands with first base Bryce Harper (3) after the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander José Alvarado announced on social media Sunday that insurance issues will prevent him from representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Alvarado wrote on his Instagram message the news “deeply saddens me.” He added “the insurance required for my participation was not approved. This is a situation that is beyond my control and without a doubt it fills me with sadness and is difficult to understand. I had the hope and commitment to once again wear my country’s jersey for the third consecutive time. Representing Venezuela has always been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

The tournament runs from March 5-17 in Tokyo, Houston, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami, where the final will be played.

Alvarado is the latest player to be blocked from participating in the World Baseball Classic by insurance issues. Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa were left off Puerto Rico’s roster due to insurance. Jose Altuve also was not included on Venezuela’s roster.

The tournament is co-owned by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, and insurance is provided by National Financial Partners.

Alvarado, 30, had a 3.81 ERA and seven saves in 28 games for Philadelphia last season. He served an 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He was suspended on May 18 following a positive test for an external testosterone.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason.