Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

MLBColorado RockiesC.J. Cron

C.J.
Cron

Austin Gomber
07:04
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
  • CJ-Cron.jpg
    C.J. Cron
    COL 1st Baseman #25
    Rockies activate 1B C.J. Cron for Tuesday return
  • CJ-Cron.jpg
    C.J. Cron
    COL 1st Baseman #25
    C.J. Cron still dealing with pain in lower back
  • CJ-Cron.jpg
    C.J. Cron
    COL 1st Baseman #25
    C.J. Cron (back) yet to resume baseball activities
  • CJ-Cron.jpg
    C.J. Cron
    COL 1st Baseman #25
    Rockies place C.J. Cron (back) on 10-day IL
  • CJ-Cron.jpg
    C.J. Cron
    COL 1st Baseman #25
    C.J. Cron (back) expected to land on injured list
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Votto homers, hits 2-run single in return to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence
Olson hits early grand slam, NL-leading Braves add three more homers for fifth straight victory
Is Nolan Jones’ offensive surge sustainable?
Consider Rockies’ Coco Montes in deeper leagues