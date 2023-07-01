 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Top Clips

Franmil
Reyes

Ryan Mountcastle’s pair of two-run HRs sends Orioles to 11-7 win vs. Royals
Ryan Mountcastle had a pair of two-run homers and finished with five RBIs, helping the Orioles to an 11-7 victory over the Royals - and a 10th consecutive series-opening win.
    Franmil Reyes
    Right Fielder #99
    Nats ink Franmil Reyes to minor league contract
    Franmil Reyes
    Right Fielder #99
    Report: Nationals ink Franmil Reyes to minors deal
    Franmil Reyes
    Right Fielder #99
    Franmil Reyes elects free agency
    Franmil Reyes
    Right Fielder #99
    Royals designate Franmil Reyes for assignment
    Franmil Reyes
    Right Fielder #99
    Royals option Franmil Reyes to Triple-A Omaha