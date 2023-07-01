 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jose Trevino

Jose
Trevino

nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
10:53
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Dan Patrick discusses the rarity and luck involved in throwing a perfect game and argues that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is the “wrong guy” to do so after his 2019 suspension for domestic violence.
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Cone shares significance of German’s perfect game
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Volpe, Bader
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game