Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Pickups of the Day: Hankering for Hendricks
Dave Shovein highlights Kyle Hendricks and Nick Gonzales, explaining why both players may be worth a shot in fantasy.
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
Surging Cubs race past reeling Pirates 8-0 to spoil touted prospect Henry Davis’ MLB debut
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
Albies hits 3-run homer in 10th, Braves rally to beat reeling Mets 13-10 for 3-game sweep
McCutchen’s sacrifice fly lifts Pirates to 5-4 win, extends Athletics’ road losing streak to 15
Rich Hill keeps Cardinals off balance into 7th, Pirates complete three-game sweep with 2-1 victory