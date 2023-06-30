Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Orelvis Martinez
Orelvis
Martinez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Orelvis Martinez
TOR
Shortstop
#2
Blue Jays option Orelvis Martinez to Triple-A
Orelvis Martinez
TOR
Shortstop
#2
Orelvis Martinez hits three-run homer in rout
Orelvis Martinez
TOR
Shortstop
#2
Blue Jays select contract of Orelvis Martinez
Orelvis Martinez
TOR
Shortstop
#2
Martinez keeps power run going with two more HRs
Orelvis Martinez
TOR
Shortstop
#2
Martinez blasts two homers for New Hampshire
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alejandro Kirk put on injured list by Blue Jays with cut on hand
Andrew McGuinness
,
Andrew McGuinness
,
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
jsinger
,
jsinger
,
