Top News

Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario

Amed
Rosario

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
    Amed Rosario
    CLE Shortstop #1
    Amed Rosario goes 3-for-5 in Guardians’ win
    Andres Gimenez
    CLE Shortstop #0
    Andrés Giménez homers, plates two in losing effort
    Amed Rosario
    CLE Shortstop #1
    Amed Rosario goes 3-for-4, scores twice in victory
    Amed Rosario
    CLE Shortstop #1
    Amed Rosario back in Guardians’ lineup Wednesday
    Amed Rosario
    CLE Shortstop #1
    Amed Rosario (knee) not in lineup on Tuesday night
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics