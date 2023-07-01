 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBTexas RangersJosh Sborz

Josh
Sborz

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • Josh_Sborz_HS.jpg
    Josh Sborz
    TEX Relief Pitcher #66
    Rangers activate RHP Sborz from injured list
  • Josh_Sborz_HS.jpg
    Josh Sborz
    TEX Relief Pitcher #66
    Josh Sborz (ankle) starting rehab assignment
  • Josh_Sborz_HS.jpg
    Josh Sborz
    TEX Relief Pitcher #66
    Rangers put Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list
  • Josh_Sborz_HS.jpg
    Josh Sborz
    TEX Relief Pitcher #66
    Josh Sborz gives up four runs to A’s
  • Josh_Sborz_HS.jpg
    Josh Sborz
    TEX Relief Pitcher #66
    Sborz (elbow) transferred to 60-day injured list
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott