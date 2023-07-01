 Skip navigation
Top News

New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBKansas City RoyalsScott Barlow

Scott
Barlow

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
  • Scott-Barlow.jpg
    Scott Barlow
    KC Relief Pitcher #58
    Scott Barlow blows save against Guardians
  • Scott-Barlow.jpg
    Scott Barlow
    KC Relief Pitcher #58
    Barlow shuts down ninth game of season versus Rays
  • Scott-Barlow.jpg
    Scott Barlow
    KC Relief Pitcher #58
    Scott Barlow collects eighth save Tuesday
  • Scott-Barlow.jpg
    Scott Barlow
    KC Relief Pitcher #58
    Scott Barlow gets seventh save Sunday vs. Rockies
  • Scott-Barlow.jpg
    Scott Barlow
    KC Relief Pitcher #58
    Scott Barlow pitches hitless ninth for victory
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2